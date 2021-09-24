“The front runner”, why see him? A great Hugh Jackman – Free Daily

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THE FRONT RUNNER

Raimovie, 9.10 pm. With Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga and JK Simmons. Directed by Jason Reitman. USA production 2018. Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes

THE PLOT

True story. America is heading for the presidential election and the Democrats are sure to win by introducing Gary Hart, a candidate who remembers Kennedy for his attitude, personal charm, advanced ideas. Unfortunately, like Kennedy, Hart has a troubled love life (she has a beautiful and showy lover, in fact too many see her). Unlike Kennedy who had the pro press covering his escapades, Hart has against (in addition to the Republican papers) the tabloid ones. His report is put on the streets. Hart may deny it all, but he refuses to be blackmailed for what he does in the bedroom. The refusal costs him the candidacy for the presidency.

WHY SEE IT

Because directing and screenwriting evidently see the story as a good opportunity that America (Hart for them would have been a great president) and which was lacking for too much importance given to gossip. And this regret for the missed opportunity they manage to communicate to the viewer. With the help of a big Jackman interpretation that gives us a loser who loses because he is too clean to play along.