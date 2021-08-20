The frontiers of Bitcoin mining: Kazakhstan and Texas

China is no longer the beating heart of Bitcoin mining: today other regions are taking on a significant role, including Kazakhstan they United States.

The ban on China, the recent fight against mining farms, concerns related to high energy consumption and the consequent environmental impact are transforming the BTC production sector.

To this we must add another not insignificant detail: after the halving of May 11, 2020, mining Bitcoin is increasingly complicated. For years now, the extraction of coins can no longer be done “in house” but is delegated to large companies, which need lots of machinery, preferably low-cost energy and facilitated taxation.

These aspects are determined by the choice of the region where it is appropriate to mine.

Bitcoin mining in Kazakhstan

After the China ban, several mining farms literally packed up and left Beijing to move to Kazakhstan. Here, mining has its own legal framework.

As Forbes reports, it is no coincidence that Bit Mining has already delivered over 320 Bitcoin mining machines to China’s neighboring country. In addition, it plans to deliver at least another 2,600. Bit Mining itself is ready to invest $ 35 million for a cryptocurrency mining data center in Kazakhstan. Another mining company that is winking at Kazakhstan is Canaan.

But why Kazakhstan? Because has high energy availability at a decidedly low cost. This choice is also favored by the cold climate that allows the production systems to cool down earlier.

The state has seen a huge opportunity in bitcoin mining. This is the reason that led to the introduction of a tax on the sector. It must be said that there are no taxes on the import of the equipment needed for mining. And it is not cheap. But there is a tax and it will come into effect next year: provides for the payment of 1 tenge (the Kazakh currency, equivalent to 0.002 dollars / euro) for each kW / h of electricity consumed.

According to the government, there are currently 17 bitcoin mining companies active in the country. The tax serves not only to make a profit but also to prevent the creation of a sort of wild west: Kazakhstan cannot only be a land of conquest, and for this reason the government wants a tax that in the first place guarantees its citizenship of have sufficient electricity for ordinary activities.

The alternative made in the USA: Texas

But there is not only Kazakhstan. Bitcoin mining is also tempting in the United States. There is one region that stands out more than the others: the Texas.

Here, in fact, the energy market is deregulated, in the sense that everyone is free to choose the most convenient supplier, in a state where the cost of energy is already low on its own, and where production is also high. In conclusion, there is energy in abundance.

It is also for this reason that some of the mining farms belonging to Argo Blockchain have settled here

Costs and eco-sustainability

The main difference lies in two factors:

Costs,

Eco-sustainability.

Kazakhstan currently appears to be even cheaper than the already cheap Texas. But while the United States is moving towards eco-sustainable energy (and Bitcoin) production, Kazakhstan stands out for being one of the largest coal producers in the world. It is easy to imagine where Kazakh bitcoins come from.

Indeed, according to a specialized IEA report, only 1.4% of Kazakhstan’s energy supply comes from renewable energy (data from 2018).

In reverse Texas works a lot on renewable energy production taking advantage of the sun, wind and hydroelectricity. Already in 2019 the production of clean energy this constituted 20% of the total. If this percentage is destined to grow, and if it is true that Bitcoin production will have to convert towards eco-sustainability, then it is safe to bet that Texas will be the Bitcoin production hub.