The fruit capable of fighting diabetes: recent discoveries

Recent studies have identified a fruit that can fight diabetes, a disease that is harmful to health. But here are all the details.

High levels of glycemia in the blood are not a good sign. To keep it under control, and it must always be done, a simple fasting blood test is enough. If your blood glucose is not normal then you are probably developing the diabetes.

Diabetes is a very serious disease and lifestyle and nutrition should not be underestimated. The amount of sugars we ingest through meals must always be kept under control to avoid high blood sugar levels, as well as bad cholesterol or triglycerides.

But in this period a completely new research has arrived, from Mexico, which has managed to identify a fruit that helps to counteract the spike in blood sugar and beyond. Let’s see all the details below.

Goodbye high blood sugar: there is the prickly pear!

The study was carried out at the University of Baja California in Tijuana and focused on how to decrease sugars in the body and counteract blood sugar spikes. The conclusion the researchers came to is that the prickly pear it can play a really important role.

The prickly pear is the fruit that grows on the leaves of Nopales cactus. It is oval in shape and of different colors ranging from yellow to green, from red to pink. Scientists have found that this fruit has properties that help fight diabetes mellitus, moderate the amount of sugar absorbed by the body and aid in weight loss.

The Mexico study was based on 36 people with type 2 diabetes (high glucose levels due to impaired insulin production). At the end of their meal they consumed a prickly pear cactus. Well, the analyzes showed that the data corresponded to much less than what they ate before ingesting the fruit. Therefore, the prickly pear cactus greatly decreases the sugars and carbohydrates ingested.

This fruit, however, like all the others, also has other benefits for the body of course. It is rich in vitamin C, mineral salts such as potassium and magnesium. In addition, it has a lot of antioxidants. All very important elements for health.