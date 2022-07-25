The fruit that helps reduce aging and produce collagen for the skin

The skin is the bigger organ of the body, the care given throughout life will determine whether or not a person will have to suffer from premature aging.

This area of ​​the body is cared for by maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in physical activity, applying sunscreen daily, using quality cosmetic products and makeup approved by a dermatologist.

Aging is a process that all people will have to face at some point in life; however, smoking, excessive and unprotected sun exposure, a poor diet and the use of products with too many chemicals can cause this process to appear earlier than expected.

health and personal care blog Oranges Now mentions the importance of including tangerine in the diet plan, since it has properties that can prevent premature aging and even reduce expression lines and blemishes in the area.

Thanks to its high fiber content, this citrus fruit can improve and even skin tone, making it look more radiant and with a natural glow, since soluble fiber, cleanses and removes toxins and impurities from the body.

The vitamin A present in this fruit reduces skin imperfections such as pimples, blackheads and acne, thanks to the fact that it decongests the area and reduces the appearance of fat, as long as foods with a high content of saturated fats or are avoided. trans.

Given the presence of several antioxidants, tangerines have the ability to protect the skin from UV rays, providing better protection and coverage to the area; however, it is important to mention that sunscreen should be used daily and even when you are not going to leave the house, the lack of it can cause the appearance of premature expression lines.

Thanks to its high content of vitamin C, this fruit stimulates the production of collagen; this protein is responsible for providing elasticity and firmness to the skin, and it is believed that it begins to gradually reduce from the age of 25, therefore, the vast majority of times wrinkles become visible from the age of 30 .

This fruit will not only bring benefits to the skin, but also to the hair, thanks to its high content of vitamins E and B12, Frequent consumption of this fruit will give your hair more firmness, shine and elasticity., helping it grow faster. In addition, vitamin B12 can delay the appearance of gray hair.

Mask for the natural production of collagen

The health, beauty and personal care portal health 180 provides the recipe for a mask with natural products that can prevent premature aging and increase the production of collagen in the skin.

Ingredients:

Preparation:

Pour the coconut oil and aloe vera in equal portions into a mold.

Stir until you get a smooth, lump-free paste.

App: