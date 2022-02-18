The fruit that sells for US$200 in a London market

The photo was taken by BBC reporter Ricardo Senra and went viral on Twitter in his home country of Brazil, with 100,000 reactions: a jackfruit for sale for 160 pounds, about $218, at Borough Market, one of the London’s oldest and largest food markets.

The inflated price has shocked some Twitter users. Many joked that they would fly to the UK to become “billionaires” by selling the fruit, also known as jackfruit.

After all, fresh jackfruit can be found in many parts of Brazil for the equivalent of US$1,10 unitand are equally affordable in many other tropical countries.

They can even be picked for free from trees in many places, but the vast majority, at least in Brazil, rot in the streets.

