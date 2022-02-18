The fruit that sells for US$200 in a London market

Luis Barrucho

The photo was taken by BBC reporter Ricardo Senra and went viral on Twitter in his home country of Brazil, with 100,000 reactions: a jackfruit for sale for 160 pounds, about $218, at Borough Market, one of the London’s oldest and largest food markets.

The inflated price has shocked some Twitter users. Many joked that they would fly to the UK to become “billionaires” by selling the fruit, also known as jackfruit.

After all, fresh jackfruit can be found in many parts of Brazil for the equivalent of US$1,10 unitand are equally affordable in many other tropical countries.

They can even be picked for free from trees in many places, but the vast majority, at least in Brazil, rot in the streets.

So what explains charging such a high price for a single fruit, considered “exotic” by some consumers? And why has international demand grown recently?

First of all, it is important to remember a basic rule: the point of sale influences the price and this applies to any product.

“Even in Brazil, the price of jackfruit varies. There are places where it is possible to pick it from the tree for free. In others, it is extremely expensive,” Sabrina Sartori, general director of Estancia das Frutas, an orchard that It is home to 3,000 fruit species in the state of Sao Paulo.

In addition, the jackfruit cannot be grown commercially in colder countrieslike the UK.

But there’s more than that. The international jackfruit tradeit is quite complex and riskyexperts say, for several reasons, including its perishable nature, its seasonality and its volume.

“The jackfruit is very heavy, matures very quickly and has a very peculiar aroma that is not pleasant for everyoneSartori adds.

Weighing up to 40 kg, the fruit, native to Asia, is extremely perishable and has a short shelf life at the supermarket.

Alternative for vegetarians and vegans

Jackfruit, often seen as unappetizing in the countries where it grows, has experienced a growing demand indeveloped nations driven by vegetarians and veganswho consider it an alternative to meat.

When cooked, its texture resembles that of beef or pork, making it a popular meatless substitute like gluten-free tofu, quorn, and seitan.

In the UK alone, the growing number of vegans is estimated at 3.5 million.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Canned jackfruit in a UK supermarket.

However, when jackfruit becomes overripe, and this process happens very quickly, it takes on a sweeter flavor and can only be used for desserts.

A more affordable alternative for consumers, therefore, is to buy it canned.

Canned jackfruit can be found in British supermarkets for around $4 on average, but many say it doesn’t taste the same.

Size

The jackfruit is also very large, which makes it difficult to transport and its harvest is seasonal. Packing is challenging due to shape, size and weight unequal.

It cannot be put in standard size boxes like other fruits. There is also no scientific way to know if the fruit is in good condition simply by looking at its exterior.

In addition, in the main countries that grow and export it, mainly in South and Southeast Asia (jackfruit is the national fruit of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka), a marketing chain is missing and post-harvest practices do not exist.

image source, Getty Images

As a result, it is estimated that 70% of all production is lost.

In India, for example, jackfruit is considered undesirable and is stigmatized in rural areas as the fruit of the poor.

An additional element, experts say, is a lack of knowledge: Although jackfruit has become increasingly popular, many consumers have never tried it and don’t know of any recipes that can be made with it.

Import

Fabricio Torres, owner of Torres Tropical BV, an importer of exotic fruits based in the Netherlands, assures that air cargo has increased considerably with the covid-19 pandemic.

“Many fruits from regions such as Asia and South America arrive in Europe on passenger planes. Airlines are now looking for higher value-added products for cargo space.

Jackfruit is highly perishable and niche, so it is not worth importing in large volumes. All this drives up the final price”, he explains.

Despite all the obstacles, recent studies estimate an expansion of the international market for jackfruit.

According to estimates by the consulting firm IndustryARC, it is expected to reach $359,1 million by 2026growing at an annual rate of 3.3% during the 2021-2026 period.

In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the jackfruit market (37%), followed by Europe (23%), North America (20%), the rest of the world (12%), and South America (8%). , further proof that South Americans, especially Brazilians, have their jackfruit.