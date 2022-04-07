The frustration of Catalan radio RAC1 for Benzema’s goals against Chelsea: “It is inexplicable and unacceptable”
Barcelona, Spain.
Real Madrid beat Chelsea 1-3 at Stamford Bridgewith a Karim Benzema hat-trick, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals to head into the second leg next week at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Benzema opened the scoring with a header (21), repeated with another header (24) and closed his account to an empty goal (46), but Kai Havertz, also with a header, closed the gap (24) to maintain some hope for the reigning European champion .
The goals of the French striker made the madridistas celebrate with his hat-trick, but they also embittered the fans of the blues and, incidentally, the followers of FC Barcelona.
Benzema’s goals didn’t go over well in Barcelona and RAC1 Catalan radio showed it during the narration of the match and more annoyed by the error of the Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, who caused Karim’s third goal.
“Benzema has scored a great goal, a direct goal, a Madrid goal. A very difficult shot, he ends up scoring a great goal, ”said the narrator about the first goal. “I think making the most dangerous society in Madrid happen. There is no offside… The cross is what seems most difficult and then the shot goes with a lot of power, it seems like a volley, and it enters the top corner. Here we want Madrid to always lose, but this combination is genius and it is neither the first nor the second”, he added.
Regarding the second goal, this is how they narrated it in RAC1: “Modric, Benzema, goal. Another goal. Goal game. Modric first puts a center and Benzema puts it where one of the best goalkeepers in the world does not reach. Festival of Madrid. Faces of circumstances in a Chelsea that is beginning to be a disaster. 0-2”.
In the cabin of the Catalan radio station they were encouraged by Kai Havertz’s goal for Chelsea’s discount: “Do we start or not, do we start playing or not?”, the narrator wondered. “Blue goal, Havertz goal. The center from the band and Havertz’s shot inside, despite the fact that Courtois touches it”.
With Benzema’s third goal, in RAC1 the frustration returned. “Benzema goal. The firecracker that Mendy causes is inexplicable and unacceptable. An unforgivable mistake by the Chelsea goalkeeper, Benzema appears in the pressure after a rebound, an easy play by Rüdiger and Mendy, Benzema steals the ball and without opposition, with an empty goal, he scores one of the most absurd goals… once again with gifts that make Madrid champion of Europe. I don’t understand how there are so many teams in Europe against Madrid that their legs shake”, they explained.
“If you look at the mistakes, Benzema presses very well, he always believes and forces mistakes. The goalkeepers are weak with their legs and if Benzema goes and makes them doubt… he reminds me a lot of the mistakes of 2018 with Bayern and Liverpool, ”said one of the radio journalists. “Shut up, shut up. We came from the two goals, then the Chelsea one, Tuchel’s changes and suddenly Mendy is wrong and it’s not normal that it’s only against Madrid”, closed the narrator.