The frustration of Catalan radio RAC1 for Benzema’s goals against Chelsea: “It is inexplicable and unacceptable”

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 1-3 at Stamford Bridgewith a Karim Benzema hat-trick, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals to head into the second leg next week at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Benzema opened the scoring with a header (21), repeated with another header (24) and closed his account to an empty goal (46), but Kai Havertz, also with a header, closed the gap (24) to maintain some hope for the reigning European champion .

The goals of the French striker made the madridistas celebrate with his hat-trick, but they also embittered the fans of the blues and, incidentally, the followers of FC Barcelona.

Benzema’s goals didn’t go over well in Barcelona and RAC1 Catalan radio showed it during the narration of the match and more annoyed by the error of the Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, who caused Karim’s third goal.

“Benzema has scored a great goal, a direct goal, a Madrid goal. A very difficult shot, he ends up scoring a great goal, ”said the narrator about the first goal. “I think making the most dangerous society in Madrid happen. There is no offside… The cross is what seems most difficult and then the shot goes with a lot of power, it seems like a volley, and it enters the top corner. Here we want Madrid to always lose, but this combination is genius and it is neither the first nor the second”, he added.