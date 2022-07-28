The FTC files a lawsuit against Meta for violating antitrust laws.

The Federal Trade Commission seeks to prevent social media giant Meta buy the fitness app VR supernaturalaccording to a July 27 press release. Furthermore, Meta released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022, its unit Reality Labs posting a loss of $2.8 billion for the quarter.



Meta faces a lawsuit



The FTC continues Meta to prevent him from buying the application supernatural. The FTC estimate that Meta tries to reach the top with a buy approach. As a reminder, Supernatural a dedicated virtual reality app that provides a workout experience VR with music tracks from major artists like ColdplayKaty Perry and Lady Gaga.

By acquiring supernatural, Meta reduce competition and violate laws antitrustaccording to the complaint. The FTC stated that Meta was “already a key player at all levels of the virtual reality industry”, citing its app store the Oculus Quest as “one of the top seven developers and one of the best-selling developers of all time” as proof of its dominance.



The Deputy Director of the Competition Bureau of the FTCJohn Newman, said: “Instead of fighting on the merits, Meta tries to buy his way to the top.Meta already has a well-selling VR fitness app, and it had the wherewithal to compete even more closely with the popular app supernatural of Within. But Meta chose to buy his position in the market instead of earning it on his merits. This is an illegal acquisition, and we will take all appropriate corrective action.”

His unit Reality Labs loses $2.8 billion.



Meta also announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. As in previous quarters, the results suggest that the strategy VR and Metaverse business pays dearly. The company has lost $2.8 billion in the division Reality Labs in the quarter and $5.7 billion so far this year.



Nevertheless, the company continues to devote its resources to metaversewhich she sees as the future of interaction. Meta does not seem to leave alone not influenced by losses. In the past 12 months, Meta has made many efforts related to metaverse and to NFT. Beginning of July, Meta activated a presentation function NFT on Facebook profiles. The crypto winter doesn’t seem to have deterred her either, as she confirmed that she would continue to offer NFT during this period.

