The Fuego volcano erupts in Guatemala

Fuego volcano erupts in Guatemala 0:44

(CNN Spanish) — The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) confirmed that the Fuego volcano, located about 60 kilometers from Guatemala City, erupted on Monday after launching pyroclastic flows over the area known as the Ceniza ravine.

The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology announced that the Fuego volcano, one of the most active in Guatemala, had begun an eruption of a strombolian nature, for which the Conred maintains a level of vigilance in the area.

The authorities warned that an increase in the seismic records of the volcano is expected. In addition, they reported that two lava flows could be identified in the Ceniza, Trinidad and Santa Teresa ravines.

The experts do not rule out that, during the next few hours, there will be violent explosions loaded with ash that could generate the presence of new pyroclastic flows in any of the volcano’s ravines.

“The activity of the Fuego volcano is changing, so communication is maintained by the departmental and technical delegates of the Conred Volcano Prevention Unit with community leaders and municipal authorities, an action that is carried out in compliance with the Plan National Response,” said the text of the alert published by Conred.

Until now, the Guatemalan authorities have not asked to evacuate the areas around the volcano, but they did call for the population to be aware of official warnings in case preventive evacuation orders are issued.