the full game is already streaming on Twitch and YouTube – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is already circulating online this week, and now it seems that entire playthroughs of the game are available to stream on Twitch and like VOD on YouTube.

My Nintendo News writes: “It appears that some people who received the game in advance have uploaded the game to illegal ROM sites, which means that Arceus Pokémon Legends is now playable via an emulator. Some of those who downloaded the ROMs have been live streaming the game. I play on Twitch and as I write this there are people online playing it and streaming the full game for a small number of viewers. ”

One of the exploration Pokémon of Pokèmon Arceus legends

Nintendolife has verified the information and confirmed that it is all true. In a session on Twitch, a trainer had a full party of Pokémon around level 50. Probably these people are playing as much as possible and will probably have finished the whole adventure before the release of Pokémon Arceus Legends.

If you want to discover the latest news on the game without incurring spoilers, we recommend our article: Pokémon Arceus legends: the new adventure to Hisui promises many news.