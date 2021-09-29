the full-length 3D short inspired by Terminator

All science fiction buffs will remember the iconic opening scene of Terminator, James Cameron’s 1984 cult kicks off with a bleak vision of a post-Skynet apocalyptic future in which machines had conquered the world and decimated mankind. That dark scenario of war and the image of one of the vehicles, a Skynet tank that passes over some human skulls crushing them and reducing them to dust, has remained etched in the cinematic imagination and now an impressive short film brings us back to that nightmare made up of killer machines and a mankind at the end.

Terminator: Hunter Killer is a proof-of-concept short film, in a nutshell the realization of a design draft to test an idea in order to demonstrate its feasibility. “Hunter Killer” is set in the future war of the Terminator cinematic universe, as humans struggle to survive in the post-apocalyptic wasteland after “Doomsday,” the Skynet apocalypse.

In the short, a voiceover tells the patrols of the machines, of the incessant patrolling, tracing and eliminating all forms of human resistance, by land and air, by the Hunter Killer (HK), lethal patrol cars built in automated factories. At a certain point in the story, mention is made of the memory of how it all began, a memory now shrouded in the fog of a too distant past, it is known that the genesis of an artificial intelligence that became sentient decided the fate of the world and of mankind in a nanosecond: “annihilation”. The short ends with the destruction of an HK by a patrol of human beings who wander around the wasteland with guns as evidence of the resilience inherent in mankind.

The short in 3D is made by the concept artist Jamie Martin whose credits include a series of 3D robot and vehicle creations and film collaborations Gravity by Alfonso Cuaron and the short Plurality by Dennis Liu.

I’m Jamie and I’m a 2D / 3D concept artist who also dabbles in graphics, GUI design and 3D visualization. The main tools of my trade include Adobe Photoshop, ProCreate, Unity, Unreal, Maxon Cinema 4D, and Adobe Illustrator. Being a film buff, gamer and car fanatic, I have always had an interest in the methods behind their creation, even from a young age. My projects have been featured in a wide variety of magazines and articles, as well as winning awards, and my YouTube videos have been viewed over 3 million times to date. I am currently working as a concept artist at Improbable computer game company in central London.

An attempt to tell the apocalyptic post-Skynet world and the birth of resistance to machine domination was attempted in Terminator Salvation aka Terminator 4 2009 written by John Brancato and Michael Ferris, directed by McG, and starring Christian Bale as John Connor and Sam Worthington (personally recommended by James Cameron as Marcus Wright). The film, not well received by critics, grossed approximately $ 371 million worldwide from a budget of $ 200 million. After the events of Terminator 3: The Rebel Machines, following the Skynet Rebellion that destroyed much of humanity in a nuclear holocaust, John struggles to become the leader of humanity, a role to which he is predestined, while Marcus Wright tries to find his place in a post-world. apocalyptic that is unknown to him. In this future, altered by the events of the second film, the Terminator model T-800 will be online sooner than expected, with the Viennese bodybuilder and actor Roland Kickinger as Arnold Schwarzenegger whose face will be superimposed on that of Kickinger thanks to the CGI. and the face scanned from the 1984 film of an unavailable Schwarzenegger, then in office as Governor of California. The cast of “Terminator Salvation” also includes the late Anton Yelchin (Star Trek) as a young Kyle Reese, the role played by Michael Biehn in the original “Terminator”, Bryce Dallas Howard, Moon Bloodgood, Common, Michael Ironside and Helena Bonham. Carter.

Martin’s short film is accompanied by a series of thanks: “Thanks to the talented 3D artists who generously made many of their 3D assets available for free – these have been vital for me to be able to realize my vision. Special thanks to @KOSmusic for his fantastic instrumentation of Brad Fiedel’s haunting soundtrack. And of course a very special thanks to James Cameron, Gale Anne Hurd, Stan Winston and everyone involved in the creation of “Terminator” and “Terminator 2”.

Source: YouTube / Jamie Martin Design