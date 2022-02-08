The full trailer for Vikings: Valhalla is all about battles

Vikings: Valhalla is the spin-off of the series Vikings, whose final season, the sixth, ended in 2020 and starred Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig, Gustaf Skarsgård and Georgia Hirst. The spin-off was announced in 2019 and now Netflix has finally released the full trailer for Vikings: Valhalla which shows us epic sequences of historical battles.

The full trailer for Vikings: Valhalla

As we all know, the spin-off is based on the royal characters of the time, including Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) who were some of the most popular and well-known in history, especially in the 11th century.

Set 100 years after the events of the original series Vikingsthe spin-off follows the escalating tensions between the Vikings and British royaltyas well as the clash between Christian and pagan beliefs, taking Eriksson, Eriksdotter and Prince Sigurdsson on an epic journey from Kattegat to England and beyond.

Below you can see the full trailer for Vikings: Valhalla which will blend historical authenticity with the same kind of drama, violence and gritty action that fans have come to expect from the series:

About Vikings: Valhalla

The series is written and produced by the writer Jeb Stuart Stuart, best known as a screenwriter. He has written Lock Up with Sylvester Stallone, Just Cause with Sean Connery and The Fugitive with Harrison Ford and directed the thriller Switchback in 1997, taking nearly a decade off from Hollywood after the film’s negative critical reception. His latest project was the miniseries of Netflix The Liberator.

This is the synopsis of the spin-off:

Set over a thousand years ago, in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings ever: legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter ( Frida Gustavsson) and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and English royalty reach a bloody breaking point – and the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs – these three Northmen embark on an epic journey that will take them across oceans and battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond as they fight for survival and glory. Vikings: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the original series ended, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty and engaging action.

