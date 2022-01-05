The fully autonomous tractor already exists, by John Deere and is controlled by an app
The fully autonomous tractor already exists and will go on sale later this year. 2022 therefore brings on the market an autonomous tractor that will make work in the fields much easier, also in anticipation of the population growth forecast for 2050, the year in which we will see almost 10 billion people in the world.
By automating agriculture, therefore, those who work in the fields can otherwise devote the time otherwise spent on repetitive operations, optimizing management and maximizing yield.
HOW THE AUTONOMOUS TRACTOR WORKS
Compared to self-driving cars, making a fully tractor was easier as fields and farmland don’t have to contend with traffic. Automation in agriculture, however, is a process that began twenty years ago and is now taking a further evolutionary step with this new model.
The redundant hardware includes 6 stereo cameras for the 360 ° view, the calculation of the distances of the displayed objects and the detection of obstacles. A neural network processes the images and classifies the individual pixels every 100 milliseconds by activating the recognition of objects within images in real time, determining when the vehicle must stop based on the classification of the obstacle. The GPS is integrated and the geofencing therefore allows you to operate within predefined limits, the field for example, with an accuracy in the order of 1 inch (just over 2.5 cm).
Your smartphone, tablet or computer becomes the control center through John Deere Operations Center Mobile, the application that allows you to access live video, consult all data and reports, adjust speed and so on. Inevitable notifications in case of problems and when a manual adjustment of the parameters is required or when the tractor encounters an unidentified obstacle that requires the approval of the man to proceed.
The artificial intelligence system has been trained to recognize different situations and different types of crops and soils: once the parameters have been set in the app, the tractor can start to perform the task entrusted to it.
THE IMPORTANCE OF AN AUTONOMOUS TRACTOR
Agriculture is one of the sectors where technological evolution is very important and, while remaining known only to those in the sector, has made great strides. Just think of the automation through positioning or the precision with which you can plant the seeds (optimizing the space) and provide the plants with the necessary nourishment with previously unattainable precision, also useful for reducing waste.
In the face of increasingly difficult environmental conditions, from the reduction of land available for cultivation to the lack of manpower that has put a lot of pressure on the sector, a self-driving tractor is a huge advantage In particular, escape from rural areas was a trend already started and was accelerated during the pandemic. To this, finally, is added the increase in the average age of those who stay to work in the fields who, with age, decrease their yield due to the inevitable physical and mental fatigue.
The autonomous vehicle does not have to stop due to fatigue, visibility is guaranteed in environmental situations in which the sensors can see beyond the obstacles that would stop the human eye (or continue at night) and the operations can be programmed to perform the steps (often multiple) in the fields with the utmost precision and without human error.
Finally, the registration and reporting work is also important: the machine allows access to all the data saved during use so as to optimize operations for the next harvest.