The fully autonomous tractor already exists, by John Deere and is controlled by an app

The fully autonomous tractor already exists and will go on sale later this year. 2022 therefore brings on the market an autonomous tractor that will make work in the fields much easier, also in anticipation of the population growth forecast for 2050, the year in which we will see almost 10 billion people in the world. By automating agriculture, therefore, those who work in the fields can otherwise devote the time otherwise spent on repetitive operations, optimizing management and maximizing yield.

HOW THE AUTONOMOUS TRACTOR WORKS

Compared to self-driving cars, making a fully tractor was easier as fields and farmland don’t have to contend with traffic. Automation in agriculture, however, is a process that began twenty years ago and is now taking a further evolutionary step with this new model. The redundant hardware includes 6 stereo cameras for the 360 ° view, the calculation of the distances of the displayed objects and the detection of obstacles. A neural network processes the images and classifies the individual pixels every 100 milliseconds by activating the recognition of objects within images in real time, determining when the vehicle must stop based on the classification of the obstacle. The GPS is integrated and the geofencing therefore allows you to operate within predefined limits, the field for example, with an accuracy in the order of 1 inch (just over 2.5 cm).





Your smartphone, tablet or computer becomes the control center through John Deere Operations Center Mobile, the application that allows you to access live video, consult all data and reports, adjust speed and so on. Inevitable notifications in case of problems and when a manual adjustment of the parameters is required or when the tractor encounters an unidentified obstacle that requires the approval of the man to proceed. The artificial intelligence system has been trained to recognize different situations and different types of crops and soils: once the parameters have been set in the app, the tractor can start to perform the task entrusted to it.

THE IMPORTANCE OF AN AUTONOMOUS TRACTOR