The function and role of investigative journalism today

Speaking of journalism today from an analytical point of view and with a sociological approach, means tracing a course in a vast and certainly global topic. In fact, it is a very complex field, where often those who impose themselves to have a critical or at least analytical attitude should shed more light on what the ultimate goal of this topic is. Journalism as we understand it today, in an era dominated by new media and digital technology that enters and imposes itself even in sectors like this one, is never limited to a simple and concise recording and dissemination of events, which in theory could therefore be neutral and impartial.

How news develops and is addressed today

News is in fact socially constructed on the basis of a complex set of organizational, technical, cultural, economic and political factors. For this reason, therefore, it becomes inevitable that they assume a crucial role in the construction of so-called public opinion. Public opinion, of which an intense and passionate debate has opened over the last 15-20 years, not without inaccuracies and a certain critical and biased streak, guides social and political development, for example by promoting or hindering debate public. Every day in an editorial office thousands of stories are collected, of which only a small percentage is transformed into real news, finding space in the product that reaches public visibility. The choice of which events will be transformed into news is guided by news criteria and news values, which are the basic rules comprising a body of professional knowledge that implicitly explain and guide the editorial working procedures. The values ​​of the news are basically used in two ways: on the one hand, they select the elements worthy of being included in the final product. On the other hand, they function as guidelines for the presentation of the material, suggesting how it should be emphasized, omitted or how it should be given the right priority.

Cinema tells the world of journalism

As we have seen over the past few weeks there was a film that made a lot of talk about itself; this is the film starring among others Leonardo Di Caprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up . Through a ferocious and smashing satire, the media and in particular a television news organization here takes on a central role in the development of a plot that apparently wants to mimic the 2012 or Armageddon-style catastrophic film genre. Showing the mechanisms behind a newspaper is certainly not a new narrative device for Hollywood cinema. Without going back to the heyday of the Mecca of cinema, with Billy Wilder and his Front Page, we remember how in more or less recent times filmmakers like Ron Howard or Steven Spielberg himself have been able to show the rear of a newspaper, as in the case of the deserving The Post, with Tom Hanks and Streep again, leading the cast. In fact, the examples on this topic are wasted, from the recent success of The Spotlight case, through Truth – The price of truth, to Insider – Behind the truth or the most recent Richard Jewell by Clint Eastwood, liberal and democratic Hollywood they have repeatedly shown the thousand faces of journalism and its mechanisms that regulate it and determine the final result that we read every day in the most important and representative newspapers.

