the funds are predicting prices below $ 60,000 in January

On December 24, Bitcoin (BTC) appears to have lost momentum at $ 51,500 as traders gauge the odds of a “Santa rally” on Christmas Day.

BTC plots a major long-term retest

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD held its 6% gain on Thursday after encountering resistance just above $ 51,500.

Opinions are contrasting among traders on the strength of the rally and its resilience.

Still trapped in a familiar range despite the peak in the night, an analysis reported by Cointelegraph indicates that Bitcoin has to prove its strength over longer time frames.

For filbfilb, co-founder of the Decentrader trading platform, the combination of low funding rates and most top long versus bearish retail traders, among other signals, offers a more promising outlook:

“Bitcoin: breakout from the diagonal, top trader long, retail ignores the rise, open interest increased by 2.86 billion dollars / 40%, low funding rates, just under 10x liquidations. Merry Christmas.”

Bitcoin; Diag Breakout

Top traders long, normies fading the move up

OI up 2.86 bn / 40%

Funding low

– filbfilb (@filbfilb) December 24, 2021

The trader and analyst Rekt Capital, meanwhile, pointed out that the reversal saw Bitcoin “retest successfully”The upper limit of a descending wedge extended over much of 2021. BTC / USD had traced a breakout from the pattern in late September:

“Bitcoin has successfully retested the upper limit of the macro structure as a support.”

Data from the research arm of derivatives exchange Deribit shows that the funds are betting on a Bitcoin price of around $ 55,000 in January.

“Other funds are joining the bet on the new year,” he tweeted Friday the company.

“This time, they are focused on BTC, as a large fund buys a series of x1200 calls at $ 52,000-$ 56,000 expiring on January 14 at around $ 49,500 spot, just before peaking above $ 50,000.”

At the time of writing, BTC / USD is trading just above $ 51,000.

ETH returns above $ 4,000

Bitcoin managed to record daily gains above Ether (ETH), while the largest altcoin still returned above the all-important $ 4,000 level.

The top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap remains decidedly positive, driven by the continued success of the LUNA di Terra token. The exception was XRP, with a flat performance after the price rally in the past few days.

“Suddenly, people want to buy altcoins again,”Summarized Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.