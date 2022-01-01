The funeral of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. With Nelson Mandela he was the hero of anti-Apartheid South Africa

Symbol of the resistance against apartheid before and promoter of post reconciliation, theArchbishop Desmond Tutu managed to play key roles in the struggle against racial segregation in South Africa. An icon – like Nelson Mandela – already history of the country Rainbow. The phrase is attributed to him Rainbow Nation, coined ahead of the first democratic elections in 1994.

Getty Images Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu

P.first black Anglican archbishop of Cape Town, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1984, Tutu chose a coffin for his last trip in pine wood: the coffin more economic available. Director of the funeral ceremony, among the wills expressed shortly before he died, at the age of 90, weakened by years and from prostate cancer, there is an invitation to make donations to charity (instead of buying flowers, except for “carnations”) e the process of liquefaction of the body. Sara “dissolved” in a solution of potassium hydroxide at a temperature of 93 degrees Celsius through a process called alkaline hydrolysis.

LaPresse South Africa, Desmond Tutu’s coffin reaches St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town

Un alternative to cremation, considered more ecological since cconsumes less energy and produces no emissions. TOL at the end of the treatment, about 4 hours, only the bones will remain while the liquid resulting from the dissolution of the tissues – devoid of DNA – will be disposed of in the sewer. “It was what he aspired to as an eco-warrior“said Reverend Michael Weeder, dean of St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, and keeper of Tutu’s remains and memory.

Getty Images Desmond Tutu in Washington (1984)

THE state funeral, present only 100 people due to the restrictions on the coronavirus, at the Cathedral of St. George, began with a song and a procession of religious with the eulogy entrusted to the president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. For Tutu the first office of the state reserved one solemn mass like a President of the Republic. Already in recent days Ramaphosa had expressed fraternal words: “I mourn the passing of a brother. Arch – the diminutive of archbishop, as he used to call him – was a faithful friend and spiritual adviser to me. He was the latest member of an extraordinary generation of leaders who ‘Africa gave birth and gave to the world “.

Getty Images The President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa

From the same pulpit, the Anglican archbishop denounced for years the white minority regime that discriminated against the black majority of the country from 1948 to 1991. Together with Mandela, Tutu fought tirelessly against apartheid: with his straight voice he used the pulpit as the first black bishop of Johannesburg, and later of Cape Town, to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity both at home and around the world. Activist of political initiatives undertaken to break down the differences between whites and blacks, he met heads of state and prominent figures in world politics.

Getty Images Desmond Tutu with Ronald Reagan (1984)