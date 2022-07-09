the funeral will take place on monday and tuesday

Cocho: The security of politicians in Japan was relaxed 1:22

(CNN Spanish) — The funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Abe’s office told CNN. A wake will be held on Monday, followed by a memorial service on Tuesday, Abe’s office said. Here we tell you the latest news of the assassination of the former president.

According to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the funeral will be organized by his widow Akie Abe at a temple in Tokyo. Attendance will be limited to relatives and people close to Abe, NHK added.

The body of the former Japanese leader arrives in Tokyo

The body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived at his home in Tokyo on Saturday, a day after he was killed in a shooting in broad daylight, sparking shock and anger in a nation unaccustomed to to armed violence.

His widow, Akie Abe, traveled with her husband’s body from the central city of Nara back to Tokyo, where the family resides.

Suspect admits to shooting

Police have launched a murder investigation, but little is known about the suspect who was arrested at the scene of the fatal shooting on Friday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, admitted shooting Abe with a homemade gun, Nara Nishi police said during a news conference on Friday. Yamagami, who is unemployed, told investigators that he hates a certain group he thought Abe was associated with. Police have not named the group.

Footage from the scene showed what appeared to be a gun with two cylindrical metal barrels wrapped in black tape. Police said the gun recovered from the shooting is 16 inches long by 8 inches wide.

Authorities subsequently seized several similar handmade gun-like items from the suspect’s apartment. Police said the suspect made the weapons himself using parts purchased online.

‘I take responsibility’ for Shinzo Abe’s murder, says Nara police chief

The police chief of the prefecture where Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed said he “takes responsibility” for the security lapse that resulted in his murder.

Nara Prefectural Police Chief Tomoaki Onizuka told a news conference on Saturday that Abe’s security personnel followed the plan approved by Onizuka.

“After the first report of the incident came in at 11:30 am and the situation was revealed, it was the height of guilt and regret I have felt in my 27 years in law enforcement,” he said.

“I feel the weight of my responsibility,” Onizuka added, sounding deeply moved.

Pope Francis sends his condolences to Japan and to Abe’s family and friends

Pope Francis said he was deeply saddened by the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and offered his condolences to his family and friends, as well as the people of Japan.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the assassination of Mr. Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and the people of Japan. I pray that Japanese society will be strengthened in its historical commitment to peace and non-violence,” the pope wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

This report was made with information from Mayumi Maruyama, Chie Kobayashi, Helen Regan, Hande Atay Alam, Hillary Whiteman and Emiko Jozuka