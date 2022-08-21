The funniest moment Chris Evans lived with his dog

Chris Evans He is the perfect man: he has a great talent for acting, he owns a beauty that is impossible to ignore, he always surprises with his charisma and kindness, he gave life to the Captain America and on top of that he is a big fan of animals. Without a doubt, it is impossible not to love him.

On more than one occasion, the star was accompanied by his great friend dodger. It’s about a puppy that he rescued many years ago and that became his companion, who is present in every day of his life. Together they lived unforgettable moments, and also starred in some funny events.

Chris Evans with his faithful friend, Dodger.

The sweet and funny moment that Chris Evans lived with Dodger

Although the actor is usually quite reserved about his private life, he always uses his social networks to publicize his opinion on different topics, promote the new projects he is leading or to share images with his favorite pet. In this way, a while ago, he decided to talk about The Gray Man.

The film landed in the catalog of Netflix on July 22. In this story, also starring Ryan Gosling Y Anne of Arms, the interpreter gives life to a character named Lloyd Hansen. He is about a psychopath who aims to catch Court Gentry, despite the fact that in the process he may endanger thousands of lives.

The truth is that his character is characterized by something quite particular: his clothing and his mustache. Throughout the movie, we will see him wear clothes that are inspired by the sixties and of course they look great on him. Nevertheless, dodger is ready to compete and lead a battle of looks.

Related news

Dodger and his look in the style of The Gray Man.

Through a post on Instagram, Chris Evans showed his dog disguised as that character. “While filming The Gray Man, the wardrobe department accidentally shrunk one of Lloyd’s shirts. I obviously kept it for a reason,” he wrote in the description. In said photograph, the little animal can be seen wearing a knitted sweater in different shades of blue.

Dodger looking just like his owner in Knives Out.

The truth is that this is not the first time that the interpreter disguises his dog. Several years ago, after the release of the film Knives Out, decided to put a knitted sweater on his canine friend. Of course, this garment was quite similar to the one used by his character during the film. The image not only gave a lot of tenderness, but also caused some laughs.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.