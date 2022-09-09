The funny anecdote of Jennifer Lawrence with Robert De Niro

Jennifer Lawrence He is one of the biggest young talents in Hollywood. When she was just 20 years old, she became the youngest actress to be nominated for an Oscar, an award she took home two years later for her role in The Light Side of Life, a film in which she shared a cast with Bradley Cooper Y Robert DeNiro.

But that wasn’t the only movie the Hunger Games star shared with an industry legend like the 79-year-old actor. Both later worked on Escándalo Americano and then on Joy, for which they have formed a very close friendship.

Robert and Jennifer.

For Jennifer Lawrencein his own words, Robert DeNiro he is like a father. She herself confided that she is a person she turns to on a daily basis when she has any questions or seeks some kind of advice.

Recently, the actress gave a revealing interview to Vogue, the first after becoming the mother of Cy, her baby who was born last February. She there she referred to her colleague and said, “He’s amazing on set. He is just the sweetest man in the world, but he is still very intimidating.”

In addition, he revealed a hitherto unknown anecdote that he lived with him and that continues to make him laugh to this day. “I invited him to my wedding rehearsal dinner, obviously hoping he wouldn’t come. And when he came over, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home.’ And he said: ‘Thank you very much’ and he left, “he said. Jennifer Lawrence.

A few years ago, at the Excellence in Media Awards, the actress had said that they met weekly at the Greenwich Hotel to have a few drinks and ask for advice, since he also considers her like a daughter. “I can learn a lot from him, but the most important thing he has taught us is acceptance. Bob is the kindest person I have ever met. His heart is so generous ”, were her words at that time about her friend.