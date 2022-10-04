Entertainment

The funny preparation of the actors before shooting the most tense scene of episode 7

Photo of James James10 hours ago
the house of the dragon It has already passed the equator of its first season and, with its seventh episode, now available on HBO Max, it has placed all the pieces on the Westeros board for the coming dynastic battle between the Targaryens.

Like the readers of fire and blood, the novel of George R.R. Martin On which the series is based, you know well, the ancestors of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will be involved in a civil war for the Iron Throne known as the Dance with Dragons. For now, the queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has added dangerous allies like Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) to his cause, while Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) has strengthened his position by marrying Daemon (Matt Smith).

One of the most tense moments during episode 7 has had as protagonists the offspring of both protagonists. This is the moment when Alicent’s third son, Aemond (Leo Ashton) become a rider vhgar, gets into a fight with Jacaerys Velaryon (Leo Hart) Rhaenyra’s firstborn, who tries to defend her cousins.

At one point, Aemond grabs Aemond by the neck. Lucerys (Harvey Sadler) Jace’s little brother, and reveals that he is a bastard. The brawl ends with the Velaryons bloodied and Aemond losing an eye, leading to a violent encounter between Rhaenyra and Alicent in the next scene.

Fortunately, the young actors who give life to the smallest protagonists in history know how to enjoy filming despite the harshness of the sequence. In this video that has gone viral on networks, we see the fun preparation of Leo Ashton and Harvey Sadler just before shooting begins the moment in which Aemond tries to drown his nephew.

In the clip, the performers jump to relax between takes. Certainly, Aemond is much less threatening hopping next to Lucerys, even if it only lasts for a few seconds and soon grabs her by the neck again.

Although Rhaenyra and Alicent are right now the most visible face of the coming war, their children will soon find themselves drawn into the same battle. Aemond does not risk the crown as his older brother, Aegon (Ty Tennant), but don’t lose sight of it because, with or without an eye, it will be a decisive piece in the Dance of the Dragons.

