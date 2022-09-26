The funny reason why Christian Bale stopped talking to Chris Rock – Radio Concierto Chile

amsterdam, David O. Russell’s latest film has a stellar cast. The cast is led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, who play three Americans who make a pact of friendship for life while serving in World War I and ultimately find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But the cast is packed with more stars like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift and Chris Rock.

With so many stars on the set, everyone working on the film could find someone they wanted to meet. In the case of Christian Bale, it turned out to be Chris Rock.

“We can’t keep talking”

“I remember your first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his stand-up”Bale said in a new interview with IndieWire. “Then he comes in and does some stuff. … David [O. Russell] told him to tell me some stories I didn’t know he was going to tell me, which is how David often works. And he loved me.”

Some would even say he liked her too much. Bale soon realized that his budding friendship with Rock was hampering his performance, as Rock it made him laugh so much that he couldn’t get into his character’s mindBurt Berendsen. In the end, the Oscar winner had to tell the recipient of the slap that they couldn’t talk anymore.

“But Chris is so fucking funny and I realized I couldn’t act, because I was turning into Christian laughing at Chris Rock,” Bale said. “So I had to go to him, I told him ‘dude, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore’. Because David didn’t ask me to do this movie so he could see me laugh. He wants me to be Burt, and I’m forgetting how to be Burt.'”

In the end, Bale was able to get back into character and finish the film, but he doesn’t blame Rock for the ordeal. the star of American Hustle he simply sees isolation as a necessary part of his acting process.

“I often meet these amazing people, but I isolate myself”said. “Because if I get to know people too much, I find that I don’t believe what I’m doing on the scene.”

“Amsterdam” opens in theaters on Thursday, October 6.





