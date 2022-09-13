The funny video that Marley shared of a Hollywood star while eating live insects: “My influence”

Before becoming one of the most recognized television hosts in the country, Marley He was associated with traveling the world, in which he entertained the public with his funny charisma, his anecdotes and characteristic data of each place he visited. But he also discovered other types of customs and was even encouraged to try exotic foods such as insects, some live. This weekend he boasted of influencing a well-known Hollywood actress, who went viral on the social networks for a video in which he tasted a complete menu of “mini-animals”.

In the run-up to the finals of The Argentine Voice (Telefe), in which there are only four participants left from each team, the television host shared a funny video in which, according to him, his career was important in influencing the movie star.

In the video that, in principle, was for Vanity Far Magazine, but later went viral on TikTok, the renowned actress Nicole Kidman revealed his “hidden talent” and stated that he likes to eat “mini-animals”. In the original snippet try live worms, crickets and fried grasshoppers. “Hello, I’m Nicole Kidman and I’m going to try a whole menu of insects”, he introduced.

Stories that Marley shared on her Instagram account with a video of Nicole Kidman trying an insect menu Instagram: @marley_ok

In this section of the magazine, in which different celebrities demonstrate their secret talent, the Australian sat down to taste different dishes. “Hornworms…they are still alive”assured the leading actress of The otherswhen he picked one up with chopsticks from an entire jar of wiggling worms.

“Hmm, extraordinary. very moist and stringy”, he declared as he chewed on the crunchy and exotic dish. “It’s impossible to describe the taste, but I need some water”, he pointed out between laughs.

Nicole Kidman tries out an insect menu for Vanity Far Magazine

“Just a little note: two billion people eat insects and I am one of them”he specified before continuing with the mealworms and joked about the reality show in which the contestants survive in an isolated region: “I assure you, I would win survivors”.

“It has a fruity flavor, I recommend it to you,” he said, opening a plate of fried crickets: “Oh, amazing! They don’t taste like anything I’ve ever tasted before. It’s like a hairy nut”, he described. Lastly, he tried fried grasshoppers: “These are incredible, they are exquisite. I recommend grasshoppers to everyone”.

This sequence of the famous was a fun and great opportunity to Marley that, in the program he was leading called Around the worldin addition to enjoying the benefits of the places, they were also encouraged to eat cooked and live insects.

“My influence on Nicole Kidman” He wrote in an Instagram story, while in the following he assured: “Leaving footprints on Nicole”. Marley joked and bragged about being the influence of the renowned international actress, who shocked the entertainment world four years ago when news broke that she liked to eat bugs.

In his long experience, the driver tried cockroaches, tarantulasegg of ants, scorpions, scorpions Y worms, among other insects; always in the company of some famous person who was encouraged to do the same adventure.