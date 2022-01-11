the ‘Fuorutto’ is back with video games, smartphones, TVs and technology at a discounted price!

New offers from Unieuro with the return of the “All out“, and the first big discounts of 2022 dedicated to consoles, video games, smartphones, smart TVs, and technology.

We also point out that with the change of broadcasting frequencies in these first months of the year (RAI has already made the switch), older TVs may not be compatible with the new standards. Therefore they will need to be updated with an external DVB-T2 decoder or with the purchase of a new TV.

The promotion is valid both online at this address and in all Unieuro points of sale. AND will end on Thursday 27 January 2022. Let’s find out the most interesting Unieuro offers.

Offers Console and Video Games

Nintendo Switch 2019 at € 319.90

Nintendo Switch Lite + Minecraft + Big Brain Academy Challenge Between Minds for € 229.90

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Switch] + console case for € 59.99

Mario Party Superstars [Switch] + console case for € 59.99

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury [Switch] + console case for € 59.99

Super Mario Odyssey [Switch] + console case for € 59.99

Smartphone offers

Apple iPhone 13 for € 899

Huawei nova 8i at € 299.90

Motorola Edge 20 at € 369.90

Motorola Moto g60s for € 199.99

OPPO A94 at € 299.90

Realme GT Master Edition at € 329.90

Realme Narzo 30 5G at € 189.99

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 at € 1,399

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 at 799 €

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at € 999

Samsung Galaxy S21 + for € 799.90

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at € 379.90

Samsung Galaxy A52 € 249.90

Samsung Galaxy A22 for € 179.99

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G at € 349.90

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10s at 219 €

Xiaomi Note 10 at € 179.99

Apple Watch Series 7 for € 459

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro for € 179.99

Huawei Watch GT 2 for € 119.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic for € 329.90

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm for € 229.90

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at € 79.99

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite at € 49.99

Smart TV offers

LG OLED A1 at 65 “for € 1,699

LG NanoCell Nano75 55 ″ for € 699.90

Samsung Neo QLED QN90 75 ″ at € 2,799

Samsung Neo QLED QN85 at € 1,199

Samsung QLED Q70 65 ″ to 999 €

Samsung QLED Q60 50 ″ at € 679.90

Sony OLED KE-48A9 48 “for € 1,299

These are just some of the offers of the Fuorutto Unieuro that you can find in the stores and online at this address, until January 27, 2022.

Source: Unieuro