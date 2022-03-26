The furious series of the 90s that can have its remake with Zendaya

It’s all about speculation, but in the last few hours the rumor began to gain strength indicating that Zendaya would be the ideal actress to star in a remake from Buffy the Vampire Slayerthe famous late 90s series. On this occasion, we tell you the main keys to the matter and we share everything there is to know about it.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: What Sarah Michelle Gellar Said About Zendaya

It seems unbelievable, but 25 years have passed since Buffy the Vampire Slayer, made its appearance on screens around the world. The series that allowed him the jump to fame and stardom Sarah Michelle Gellar It was one of the most popular of its time and, to this day, it is still more than present in the minds of thousands of fans.

On the occasion of this anniversary, the writer Evan Ross Katz published a book titled Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Heartsa name that could be translated as “In every generation a vampire slayer is born: how Buffy ‘staken’ our hearts”.

It includes interviews with several of the protagonists of the famous series of the late 90s and early 2000s, including the Gellarwho also worked in films like Scooby Doo and Possession.

Inquired about the possibility that the series will have its reboot or remake, the 44-year-old American made it clear that she knows who she is the perfect actress to play his part. According to her words, the artist who would fit perfectly in the role of Buffy is Zendayathe actress who currently shines in euphoria and comes from working on the new adaptation of dunes.

What is known about the new version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the chances that Zendaya will be part of the remake

A few years ago, in 2018, there had been talk of the buffy relaunch was in pre-production instances and that the new version of the series was much closer than imagined. Despite this, time passed and, until now, there doesn’t seem to be much news about it. Which does not mean, of course, that the project is not activated again and finally becomes a reality.

That yes: it will be necessary to see if the desire of Sarah Michelle Gellar comes true and Zendaya brings to life the unforgettable Buffy. It seems difficult, since Tom Holland’s girlfriend’s agenda overflows with projects and, to accept the role, the young actress would have to commit for several years (no one doubts that if the historical vampire slayer returns it would be for more than one season).

