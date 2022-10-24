The furious tattoo that promotes mental health (and that Selena Gómez chose) – Revista Para Ti

A new way to promote mental health, which makes this problem visible and encourages people to ask for help.

We often see a tattoo and its meaning is not so obvious. As is the semicolon, which is very fashionable, and has to do with something that many people suffer and that is highly stigmatized: the mental health problems.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez wears a semicolon tattooed on the side of her wrist and it has to do with his history of struggle and self-improvement.

What is the project “Semicolon”

Some years ago a movement with this name began for the lfight for overcoming mental illness: depression, anxiety and other types of disorders. Many of those who participated in it they made a tattoo identifying themselves with this fight.

The semicolon is a trendy tattoo, with a good cause behind it. Photo: Pinterest

The movement chose this punctuation mark, which represents an unfinished sentence. Something that continues in a different waygiving him a new meaning to life. That marks a before and after, a future full of promise.

The fight for the visibility of mental illness

In recent years it has been promoting a lot of mental healthmany celebrities have taken it upon themselves to tell their experiences and help people who suffered something like this. Selena Gomez was one of them and this tattoo reminds you that there is always the possibility of a new beginning.

More and more people are dealing with one of these disorders, so it is very important that have visibility and talk about it so they can get the professional help you need.

This tattoo is the symbol of a new beginning: without forgetting what you once were, that will feed what you are and what you will be.