The furniture bonus changes face, requirements and news 2022: who is entitled to

Between bonuses extended by the latest budget law (here all the benefits and news of the 2022 maneuver) we also find the cd. bonus furniture and appliances, the Irpef deduction recognized by the Revenue Agency and extended today to 2024. However, from 2022 the relief – as we knew it – will change a bit its clothes, imposing new spending limits on those who want to take advantage of it.

So let’s see how the bonus changes, what the requirements will be and how to get it.

Bonus of 10 thousand euros for the purchase of furniture and appliances: how the personal income tax deduction changes

From 2022 (and until 2024), the furniture and appliances bonus must be calculated on a maximum amount of 10 thousand euros, which must include any costs of transport and assembly of purchases, to be divided into ten annual installments of equal value.

In 2021, the spending ceiling on which to calculate the deduction had been raised to 16 thousand euros. With the new budget law, on the other hand, the maximum amount that can be subsidized in 2022 it drops – as we have seen – to 10 thousand euros.

Specifically, the concession has also been extended for purchases made in 2021, but can only be requested by those who have carried out a building renovation that has begun. no earlier than January 1, 2020. (For purchases made in 2020, however, it is possible to benefit from the deduction only if the restructuring intervention began on a date not earlier than January 1, 2019).

How to request the 10 thousand euro bonus for furniture and appliances, starting from 2022

Once the spending limit has been changed, the furniture and appliances bonus remains almost the same as regards access requirements and procedures. Therefore, those who buy new furniture and appliances and have carried out building renovations starting from 1 January 2020 will continue to benefit from the Irpef deduction (here how to calculate it).

The deduction it is obtained by indicating the expenses incurred in the tax return (model 730 or model Income natural persons) and is due solely to the taxpayer who benefits from the deduction for the costs of intervention for the recovery of the building stock For example, if the expenses for renovating the property were incurred only by one of the spouses and those for the furniture on the other hand, the bonus for the purchase of furniture and appliances is not due to either of the two.

You are entitled to the bonus furniture and appliances even when the taxpayer has chosen, as an alternative to the direct use of the deductions for the restoration of the building heritage, to assign the credit or to exercise the option for the discount on the invoice (here how the discount on the invoice works and how to credit assignment).

In order to obtain the subsidy, it is therefore essential to carry out a building renovation, both on individual residential real estate units and on common parts of buildings, always residential. The building interventions necessary to have the deduction I am:

Extraordinary maintenance , restoration and conservative redevelopment, building renovation on individual apartments. Ordinary maintenance work on individual apartments (for example, painting of walls and ceilings, replacement of floors, replacement of external fixtures, reconstruction of internal plaster) do not entitle the holder to the bonus;

, restoration and conservative redevelopment, building renovation on individual apartments. Ordinary maintenance work on individual apartments (for example, painting of walls and ceilings, replacement of floors, replacement of external fixtures, reconstruction of internal plaster) do not entitle the holder to the bonus; reconstruction or restoration of a property damaged by disasters, if a state of emergency has been declared;

damaged by disasters, if a state of emergency has been declared; restoration, conservative rehabilitation and building renovation , concerning entire buildings, carried out by construction companies or real estate renovations and by building cooperatives that within 18 months of the completion of the works sell or assign

the property;

, concerning entire buildings, carried out by construction companies or real estate renovations and by building cooperatives that within 18 months of the completion of the works sell or assign the property; ordinary maintenance, extraordinary maintenance, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation on common parts of residential buildings.

Furniture and appliances bonus 2022: when the purchase gives the right to deduct

As explained by the Revenue Agency, the 10 thousand euro bonus is also due when the purchased goods are intended to furnish a different environment of the same building subject to building intervention, or when the furniture and large appliances are intended to furnish the property but the intervention to which the purchase is connected is carried out on a relevance of the property itself, even if stacked independently.

Also, it is important to remember that in order to get the bonus, it is necessary that the date of the start of the renovation works precedes the one in which the goods are purchased. It is not essential, however, that the renovation costs are incurred before those for furnishing the building. The start date of the works can be demonstrated, for example, by any administrative qualifications or by prior communication to the ASL, if it is mandatory. For interventions that do not require communications or qualifications, a substitutive declaration of deed of notoriety is sufficient.

Regarding the purchase of new furniture, the deduction is for example for: beds, wardrobes, dressers, bookcases, desks, tables, chairs, bedside tables, sofas, armchairs, sideboards, mattresses, lighting devices. The purchase of: doors, flooring (for example, parquet), curtains and other furnishing accessories is excluded.

For the purchase of household appliances, on the other hand, the deduction is due for: appliances with an energy class not lower than A + (A or higher for ovens and washer-dryers), as shown on the energy label. in any case, spending is facilitated for household appliances without a label, provided that the obligation has not yet been established for them. Large household appliances include, for example: refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, washer-dryers and dryers, dishwashers, cooking appliances, electric stoves, microwave ovens, electric hot plates, electric heaters, electric radiators, electric fans, appliances for the conditioning

If the purchase of furniture and large appliances is intended for a single property forming part of a building completely renovated by construction or real estate restructuring companies and building cooperatives, the date of “start of works” means the date of purchase or assignment of the property.

Bonus for furniture and appliances 10 thousand euros: how the personal income tax deduction should be calculated

Regardless of the amount of expenses incurred for the renovation work, the deduction to be taken into account with the furniture and appliances bonus is 50% and must be calculated on a maximum amount of 10 thousand euros, referring, overall, to the expenses incurred for the purchase of furniture and large appliances.

The deduction must be divided among those entitled to ten annual installments of the same amount and, if not used in whole or in part, it is not transferred either in the event of the taxpayer’s death or in the event of the transfer of the property subject to building renovation. This also applies when with the sale of the property the remaining installments of the deduction of the costs of recovering the building assets have been transferred to the buyer.

The taxpayer will be able to continue to take advantage of the unused deductions even if the house being renovated is sold before the entire period to take advantage of the bonus has elapsed. In addition, the taxpayer who performs renovations on multiple units real estate will be entitled to the benefit several times.

Finally, to have the deduction on purchases of furniture and large household appliances, it is necessary to carry out the payments by bank transfer or debit or credit card. However, it is not allowed to pay by bank checks, cash or other means of payment.