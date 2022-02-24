The furry bucket hat as the accessory of the moment for any festival

// By: Stephanie Fink

Of course the furry bucket hats they are not a new discovery. This trend, like everything in fashion, tends to come back about every 20 years and if you’re millennial then you probably remember Jamiroquai’s epic “Virutal Insanity” video from 1996 where he rocked a black one; or Pamela Anderson at the MTV Video Music Awards wearing a huge pink one in 99′.

And although you may feel that Mexico is not the place to use it, especially because it is already getting warm, or you really don’t know how to combine it, you can take a look at the Instagrams of the models and actresses of the moment that since the end of last year have shown how to use it. The furry bucket hats They are the accessory of the moment, which in addition to looking very cool keep you warm, making it ideal to wear to any festival.

Before they were all over our Instagram feeds and were the statement piece of the raves and generation z, the bucket hat it was first seen in the early 1900s and was used solely for purely practical purposes: Irish fishermen began using them to keep themselves dry. They were originally made of wool and contained a waterproof element known as “wool yolk”, perfect for wet days on the fishing boats. Today they are a key element that we see in almost all the most important and emerging fashion houses. New designers like Leeann Huang and Nong Ray released models in bright colors that sold out in seconds; while Sundae School chose to apply abstract prints to make them more original.

Take Emily Ratajkowski for example, a black outfit with a bucket hat leopard print as the key piece for her look. Or change the equation to the complete opposite: a set of Animal Print and a bucket black. The easiest, as Rihanna wore it, jeans and a t-shirt. Add a little color and voila. Remember that clothing is one of the best tools we have to express our personality and play with our creativity, so don’t be afraid or embarrassed to wear something, just dare to follow your instinct and don’t forget that you shouldn’t take anything too seriously. Have fun!

Here are different options for you to join this trend.