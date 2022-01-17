The fury against Montagnier demonstrates the need to listen to him – Il Tempo





Gianluigi Paragone January 17, 2022

Last Saturday we brought Luc Montagnier, Nobel Prize in Medicine, to the square in Milan. His theses as a doctor and researcher are causing much discussion and this should in itself confirm the need for the French scientist: if in fact he no longer had any weight, his words would not be commented on or followed. Instead the anxiety with which one would like to dismantle it makes us understand the mechanism of Propaganda.

It makes me laugh that generalist journalists, all-rounders, can afford the “fact checker” license from a platform like Facebook which then triggers warnings and complaints. It is simply ridiculous and I will work for a parliamentary battle to ensure that the constitutional right to express one’s thoughts is also respected on Mr Zuckemberg’s platform, net of checks made by journalists on behalf of other publishers.

But let’s go back to Montagnier and the press campaign waged against him in the name of … the truth. Never seen so much fury, hence a question: why? What if the facts Montagnier talks about were a good point of view to understand what is really happening? And if he were right to talk about the unvaccinated as a frontier of study to understand the distortions of the vaccination campaign? Science, the real one, feeds on doubts and questions that are always to be compared. Also a thesis that can apparently subvert government pseudo truths.

I think that Montagnier is not only stimulating Medicine and Science to subvert the interests of pharmaceutical multinationals, but is helping us to question the now “sacred” concept that is given to the vaccine, whose results are doubted by the citizens themselves. . Initially the serum was presented as the remedy, indeed the only remedy aimed at immunization, the winning weapon. Instead the vaccinated was infected like the unvaccinated. There are many infected with the third dose, they tend to grow.

“Yes, but they don’t end up in intensive care,” they say. As if it were automatic that the Covid patient must end up in intensive care. This is not the case but by now the focus of the propaganda has had to shift from the registers of immunization to those of fear: vaccinate yourselves so as not to end up in intensive care. And then down with the numbers of intensive care; numbers that among other things the excellent Franco Bechis – at least those presented with government graphics – has already had the opportunity to deny. Why does the government have to leverage fear? Simple, to cover up the falsehoods, the fake ones, said by the premier and some of his ministers at the press conference. He has to throw water on the fire on circulars like Tachipirina and watchful waiting; must make us forget that he let go around with the Green Pass vaccinated now out of coverage.

Then there is another element of analysis that should be evaluated: are we sure that people who end up in intensive care do not get there because the management of the disease is already underestimated by the general practitioner? And are we sure that a different therapeutic approach could not prevent access to intensive care? I have several doubts. The other day, thinking back to Professor Galli’s treatment methods, I wondered: a person with three doses gets sick, says he is very ill, and then admits that he has been treated and cured with monoclonals. How many sick people – vaccinated or not – can have the treatment of the doctor under the Sacco? Here, I am seeing many one-sided beliefs begin to crack: their truths begin to be half-truths. A bit like the numbers that shoot on the accession of demonstrations when they do not like the scenario in front of them.

Ps. While we are fighting, the Green Pass is being lifted in Britain. We, on the other hand, are talking about dad, superpass and ghettoisation for no vaxes, even those so far stung while waiting for the recall.