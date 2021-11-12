The Fury of the Titans, that homage to Pirates of the Caribbean that went unnoticed

You don’t pay too much attention to words during a movie like The Fury of the Titans: the feature film directed in 2012 by Jonathan Liebesman presents itself to us as an orgy of battles and cheap epicity, which is why it is quite understandable to lose some dialogue here and there in favor of the show.

Precisely in the dialogues, however, small surprises and unexpected gifts can be hidden that the most attentive fans could grasp without excessive effort, especially by knowing the actors in the game: Bill Nighy, for example, in this case he plays Hephaestus, but reading his name immediately comes to mind the Davy Jones from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Therefore, the script wanted to dedicate a small tribute to the famous character of the Disney saga with Johnny Depp, through the mouth of Nighy himself, who when he is in front of Perseus exclaims a “Free the Kraken“which is nothing more than an obvious reference to the same sentence pronounced by his Davy Jones during one of the most famous sequences of The Curse of the Dead Man’s Chest, the second chapter of the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

You had noticed this small gift? Let us know in the comments! To find out more about the film with Ralph Fiennes and Liam Neeson, in the meantime, here you can find our review of The Fury of the Titans.