The future has arrived on 2 wheels with e-bikes

The future of two wheels will be increasingly electric. The MotoE championship demonstrates how electric motorcycles have nothing to envy to petrol ones.

After the large share that electric motors have taken in the automotive field, finally the air is cleaned of the smell of petrol and is filled with a wind that brings with it innovation in the motorcycle field. In fact, the new Moto E motorcycle class made its debut in 2019, where the most advanced technologies take to the track to offer thrilling zero-emission races, winning its own world championship with the FIM Enel World Cup!

As always, change and evolution frighten the less enterprising attached to deafening rhombuses. But what we see during an electric vehicle championship is nothing more than the projection of what we will see tomorrow on our streets, without giving up something from the past. Championships, sports and circuits are the best research and development fields for producers of green technologies which, hopefully in the recent future, will alleviate the burden that pollution has on the planet.

The characteristics of the Moto E world championship

After starting with only 5 races, timidly as an experiment, the Moto E wins its space with the FIM Enel World Cup won by our Matteo Ferrari. The greenest motorcycle world cup is growing in value and importance, putting 2 more circuits on the calendar to race on. And we can expect this trend to continue. Seeing in the coming years a schedule full of competitions that will attract the attention of the public and the odds of online betting.

All the bikes that are deployed on the track are daughters of the Energica Motor Company. An all-Italian manufacturer of electric two-wheeled vehicles using cutting-edge 3D printing techniques. And that in 2019 brought its Ego Corsa model to compete on international circuits.

Loading... Advertisements

The characteristics of the green single-seaters are all to be discovered. They reach a maximum speed of 260 Km / h, a peak that competes like the Moto 2 and Moto 3 classes. It is generated by an electric motor with permanent magnets called Permanent Magnet AC Motor (PMAC) cooled by an oil system powered by a lithium battery. This system allows the bike to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in an insignificant interval of 3 seconds.

Electric motorcycles on our roads

The evolution of the electric has not stopped in the least during the last few years. In fact, we mentioned the Energica Motor Company and how it brought the Ego Corsa model to the most important scenarios of world motorcycling. But we must also and above all underline how his Eva model has landed on the motorcycle market for more daily use.

Looking in more detail, the latest Eva EsseEsse9 + model is presented as a versatile bike that arrives on the market with its 4 riding modes, Eco, Rain, Urban and Sport, designed for the dosage of adequate resources at cruising speed, the braking mode and energy expenditure in traffic. This bike with classic lines, elegant and with a single single headlight, reaches the peak of 200 km / h of speed.

The saddle is designed for the necessary comfort during long journeys. This makes us think about how the parent company has already solved long-lasting solutions such as its battery with a range of 400km.

A closer tomorrow

At the moment we are used to associating the electric with small scooters and scooters. But the high-performance motorcycles, even if they are not yet seen every day, are gaining ground and are produced by many houses that aim to conquer the future in an ecological key. With the world moving at a fast pace in this direction, enthusiasts will soon be able to find their high-performance electric motorcycle even at prices within everyone’s reach!