The future husband of Francisca Lachapel breaks down in tears a few days after the wedding

The wedding of Francesca Lachapel It has all the viewers of “Despierta América” ​​without being able to detach themselves from the screens. Since the beginning of this week, the morning newspaper has transmitted all the details of the celebration that will take place this Friday, May 6.

In a new audiovisual, one of the beautiful and emotional moments that the couple lived during the days before their wedding was shared. Francisca and her partner, Francesco Zampogna They are already in the Dominican Republic. In the middle of the preparations, the Italian said some moving words for which he himself could not contain the tears.

Before the cameras, the future husband of the Dominican opened his heart to express the love and admiration he feels for her. “My eyes filled with tears for everything that Francisca has built in her life, for the love of her family, it makes me feel like when we returned to Italy with my family, in the same way”, he said while letting out tears.

Very excited and moved by having heard the words of her fiancé, Francisca approached him and gave him a sign of love by giving him a romantic kiss.

Let us remember that since last weekend, the couple traveled to the Dominican Republic with Jomari Goyso to define the final details of what will be one of the most anticipated events for those who love the Univision morning presenter.

Although the beautiful couple had already formed a family since the birth of their son, Gennaro, Francisca stated weeks ago that it is very important for them to receive God’s blessing for their marriage.

“My husband is Italian, those kinds of things are very important to him, to his family, to me. He has always wanted to get married in the Church, they are people who are very much in line with the law, correct, and I love it. And now Gennaro arrives, because the need arises more, it is time to do it now. Later our child turns one year old and other types of celebrations begin, the focus will be on him”, he expressed in People En Español.

For now, I do not know who the famous guests at this exclusive wedding are, although it is presumed that his beloved program companions are on the list, as well as Jomari Goyso and Alejandro Chabán.

For his part, Tony Dandrades, one of the panelists of “Sin Rollo” informed Francisca that he will not be able to attend the party due to commitments with his family.