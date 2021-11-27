the future is foldable smartphones – Corriere.it

from Riccardo Lichene

A courageous choice that of the Korean technology giant who will try to convert its loyal users of the Note line (characterized by larger screens and the iconic stylus) into first-time users of its folding smartphones

When the rendering of the Galaxy S22 Ultra first appeared online (complete with an iconic stylus), the design heralded the imminent demise of the historic Note line. According to the latest report from Samsung, in fact, By the end of this year, other Galaxy Note models will no longer be designed and put into production. The Korean tech giant will focus manufacturing, marketing and development on its other product lines, most notably the Fold range.

The Note line has always featured larger screens than the classic Galaxy and the ability to write on the screen with a stylus. Samsung is expected to integrate their features on the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 4, increasing the production of its leaflets. Samsung has produced approx 3.2 million units of its Galaxy Note 20 since it came out in 2020, according to the Korean website ETNews, and production of this model will stop by the end of this year. It is now clear that the company has no plans for a successor (it would have been announced some time ago) and this means that the Note 20 will probably be the last model of the series that we will see. It must be said, however, that the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its boxy design, support for the S Pen and mind-boggling performance, lives up to the legacy of the famous series.

In order not to lose a substantial slice of its users, however, Samsung will have to commit to integrating all the features of the Galaxy Note into the Galaxy S22 Ultra if it wants to ensure that its most loyal consumers (we are still talking about top-of-the-range smartphones) have no difficulty. to get used to the new admiral phone. Furthermore, the end of the Galaxy Note series will leave a void in the overall volume of smartphones sold each year. Samsung’s solution to use its dominant position in foldable phone technology to fill this gap. According to the report by the Korean website ETNews, the annual goal will be to achieve the 13 million units sold in 2022, thus surpassing the sales figures of the Galaxy Note series. The report estimates that both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be mass-produced starting in the third quarter of next year, by which time a possible new Galaxy Note series would materialize.