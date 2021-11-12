The future is NFTs, the CEO of Coinbase is convinced: ‘non-fungible business tokens can become bigger than that of bitcoin and dogecoin’

The likelihood that the i segment is not remote Coinbase non-fungible tokens may grow by becoming even larger than the current offerings of fungible tokens by the most important cryptocurrencies of the moment. He does not hide his enthusiasm on Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong talking about the NFT trading platform, Coinbase NFT, launched last month and the possibility of it becoming as big as or more of the currently dominant platforms that allow consumers to access digital currencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

“We are very excited about NFT. I think this is going to be a very big area for crypto in the future, and it already is today, ”Armstrong said. “Traditionally our Coinbase focuses on FTs fungible tokens. And we’re just as excited about NFT as I think it could be just as big or bigger, we don’t know. ” The CEO said he would like to return Coinbase NFT “more like Instagram rather than an auction like eBay”.

In October, the exchange giant launched Coinbase NFT, a completely decentralized market for the exchange of tokens in the field of collectibles and the art market. At the launch of the platform, Coinbase spoke about the goal of helping millions of people access digital art tokens in the same way it helped them access Bitcoin. At the end of last month, the company’s NFT platform waiting list grew to more than 2 million people.

Generally speaking, the absolute number of NFTs sold is 10.8 million, according to NonFungiblev data. These assets raked in $ 10.08 billion and this year alone, 5.8 million NFTs were sold, worth $ 9.4 billion, according to NonFungible. This means that 2021 represents just over half of all NFTs sold so far. In terms of sales, 2021 takes the lion’s share with 93.25%. In short, important numbers that show all the growing success of the sector.