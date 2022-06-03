The future of Amber Heard in the cinema and her connection with Colombia – Cinema and Tv – Culture

After losing the defamation trial against Johnny Depp and receiving a lot of criticism for the way she handled her case, actress Amber Heard could have a big impact on future film or television projects.

One of the most important productions of the interpreter was the second part of Aquaman, andn the one that had the role of Mera, partner of the hero of DC Comicsbut since the legal battle exploded, many came to think that the actress would be removed from the film, which will be released in March 2023.

Amber Heard has the role of ‘Mera’ in ‘Aquaman’.

Fans flooded social networks demanding that it be removed from the project and even There was talk of Paris Hilton and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) as the cards for a replacement. What did happen, and was revealed by Amber Heard herself, is that his work on Aquaman 2 was trimmed down to just a few lines.

For now, the Warner Bros studios have not commented on radical changes in the film, but the president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, had already announced before that they had thought about not having the actress, explained that they did think about looking for a replacement for Amber Heard, but due to lack of chemistry between the actress and the film’s protagonist, Jason Momoa.

Heard in a scene from the series The Stand.

Also It is said that the protagonist of the new version of the series The Stand, lost the possibility of being part of a large Amazon Studios projectbut there are no further data on this.

But the movie that could generate a lot of attention is In the Fire, a suspenseful period drama, which is in post-production, and in which Heard plays a psychiatrist who travels to a plantation in Colombia. to investigate the case of a child with special abilities.

The plot is set at the end of the 19th century and presupposes a battle between science and religious beliefs. The film also features the participation of Spanish actor Eduardo Noriega, remembered for Abre los ojos and Tesis. In the Fire is budgeted for release in 2023.

Poster for the Italian production In the Fire. Photo: Angel Oak Films, Dinamo Film

The one that does have an uncertain future is run away from me, a thriller in which Johnny Depp’s ex-partner is involved in a murder that takes place in the world of fashion in France. That film is in the pre-production stage and does not have a release date.

Time will tell the working future of the actress in a Hollywood that is relentless in the face of media scandalsbut which is also famous for, in some cases, and giving a new opportunity to those who have starred in those events.

