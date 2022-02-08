The future of blockchain according to the co-founder of ethereum

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, speaking at a conference of high school amateur developers recently, gave his opinion on the future of blockchain.

Buterin said putting the team together was the main challenge in developing ethereum. He added that he is satisfied with the current Ethereum Foundation team, but it took some time to get there. When asked what advancement non-currency blockchain platforms are seeing, Vitalik Buterin said there is growing adoption. He took the Login with Ethereum platform as an example, which allows users to log into other websites using their Ethereum accounts.

Photo credit – Depositphotos.com

Speaking of what other projects the ethereum co-founder created that made a difference, Buterin mentioned the blog that allows him to share articles without depending on third-party platforms. If he weren’t working on Ethereum, Buterin would be working on Zero-Knowledge Rollups. Buterin assumes that the main focus of blockchain and cryptos in the short term will be underdeveloped countries, which will make more people willing to use cryptocurrencies. He said that in 5-10 years, blockchain protocols will become more secure and many current problems will be solved.