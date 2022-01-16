The future of cinema is with Marvel-like franchises according to Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck believes theaters will soon be exclusively for Marvel blockbusters and other films based on historical franchises. This is what emerged from an interview published by Entertainment Weekly in which Affleck and his friend and longtime collaborator, Matt Damon, they discussed the future of the film industry. The actor’s words were as follows:

“If I had to bet, a drama like Argo would never be shown in theaters now. It would be treated as a limited series. I think theatrical films will get more expensive and events will be organized. They will be primarily for young people and will be based on ‘Hey, I’m so involved in the Marvel Universe that I can’t wait to see what happens next.’ And there will be 40 movies a year probably about new IPs, sequels and animation projects. “

Ben Affleck

The “poisoned tooth” for The Last Duel

Affleck’s speculation about the future of cinema came after Damon pointed out their medieval drama The Last Duel (which you can retrieve in Blu-Ray on Amazon) is currently the number one movie on iTunes, despite major box office problems when it hit theaters last October. Here’s how Affleck continued about it:

“The Last Duel really won the audience over in my opinion. I starred in bad movies that didn’t work and I didn’t flinch. I know why people didn’t go to the movies, but I liked what we did. I like what we had to say and I’m really proud of it. So I was really confused. And then, seeing that it was fine streaming, I thought, ‘Well, there you have it. That’s where the audience is. ‘”

Affleck had previously shared similar utterances about box office failure The Last Duel, saying that “A seismic change” in cinematic habits led to the poor performance of the film:

“One of the fundamental ways that cinema is changing is that the people who want to see complicated, adult dramas are the same people who say to themselves, ‘You know what? I don’t need to go to the cinema because I would like to pause it, go to the bathroom, finish it tomorrow ‘”.

While Affleck didn’t mention any Marvel movies in particular, the studio’s most recent release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, continues to break box office records. Less than a month after its release in theaters, the film with Tom Holland as the protagonist is the sixth highest-grossing film of all time at the box office. In any case, Affleck is no stranger to starring in both blockbusters aimed at mass audiences and smaller films made primarily for adults. Although he currently promotes the drama directed by George Clooney The Tender Bar, Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in the DC Extended Universe film The Flash.