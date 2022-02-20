The future of energy goes through offshore wind farms. And for that we need autonomous submarines

Offshore wind farms gain strength. They do it in Europe, with plants like Wikinger, in Germany, or the recently activated Hornsea 2, in the North Sea; in Asia, which is going strong with the impetus of China and Japan; and even here, in Spain, where Greenalia projects several marine parks on the coast of Gran Canaria. New to the White House, even the Joe Biden team presented an ambitious plan to deploy 30 GW by 2030 and reach 110 GW by 2050, all while mobilizing $12 billion annually in capital investment.

The problem is that the system, as currently laid out, requires a complex first step and not exempt from “bottlenecks”. If the US, for example, wants to distribute 2,000 turbines along the coast of the country, it will first have to analyze their impact well: map the seabed, study the bed, its species, calibrate the effect of the plants… A process complex.

And slow.

And expensive.

Completing it requires mobilizing manned and autonomous vessels, as well as sonar devices capable of collecting information on the depth, temperature and composition of the bottom. In total, several months of work -half a year, as detailed by the offshore wind energy developer Ørsted to Morning Brew- at a cost of tens of millions of dollars. Just for the ship to move to the study area can already require several weeks of waiting.

The key, under the sea

The solution to speed up the start-up of mill farms, facilitate their installation and improve their conservation could come from the hand of a new ally: submersibles; specifically, electric and autonomous submarines —AUVs, for its acronym in English—, devices capable of navigate hundreds of meters deep and be operational for hours.

Unlike large ships, which must travel to the area in which geophysical and geotechnical information is to be collected, AUVs can also travel from the coast, without the need for a ship, or even move from one point to another on the globe. By plane.

One of the companies that has made a strong commitment to this new niche is Bedrock Ocean Exploration, which proposes the use of autonomous submarines to “collect and manage data from the seabed in a more intelligent and efficient way.” Their AUVs are portable and intended for localized underwater missions depths of up to 300 meters and 90 km from the coast. The firm ensures that its devices save time and expense in processing permits, operate with lithium-ion batteries, travel at around two or three knots —from 3.7 to 5.5 km/h— and its customers they can consult all the data directly in the cloud.

“The operational profile of the Bedrock wells is optimized for renewable energy projects in the ocean. It is designed for the exploration and reconnaissance of sites, the export and installation of cables between networks and for operation and maintenance studies”, details the company, which also specifies that its AUV can also be used for tidal energy projects, carbon storage or hydrogen installations.

According to the calculations that its CEO and co-founder, Anthony DiMare, shares with Morning Brew, its goal is to achieve “a pace ten times faster” than what is now achieved using only traditional methods. Thus, if the process now lasts around half a year, Bedrock seeks to leave it in just three weeks. Other voices point, more than to the ability of AUVs to displace conventional boats, to their potential as support and complement.

We are really busy in 2020.

Now we’re teasing a bit of what’s to come in 2021.

A completely modern approach to acquiring #hydrographic and #geophysical seafloor data. Coming soon to coastlines and critical businesses like #offshorewind. pic.twitter.com/vMPeQbjxuU — Bedrock Ocean Exploration (@BedrockOcean) January 6, 2021

For now, Bedrock has already managed to capture around eight million euros from investors interested in its project and is working to strengthen its structure and increase the number of AUVs. It is not, in any case, the only company that focuses its attention on the advantages of a technology with other applications, such as search and rescue operations, surveillance or underwater works. ECA Group, Kongsberg and Mbari, for example, also work with AUVs.

In offshore wind farms, however, they could play an important role. Due to its advantages, as Bedrock points out; and by the very expansion of the activity, which far transcends the US coast. According to data handled by Gamesa, 15 power plants were commissioned in 2020, bringing the total number of operating offshore power facilities globally to more than 160. This growth in offshore wind power is projected to accelerate in the coming years, with global installations forecast at ~200 GW by 2030.

Images | bedrock