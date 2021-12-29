The future of Ethereum explained

Ethereum struggling to get back over the $ 3,800, in a day that proved, once again, of lateral movements. Before the end of the year it is therefore more than useful to do a recap, also speaking of the characters who animate the project in the first place, as well as the leader Vitalik Buterin.

From the conference in Argentina, passing through what we know of the next evolution of the protocol, for a 2022 which promises to be rich in Announcements and that could actually change the cards on the table of the entire sector of cryptocurrencies, especially those of complete systems as Ethereum.

High hopes – in our opinion well pinned – on Ethereum

There momentary difficulty of $ ETH it can be a good opportunity for many to enter the market. We can do it with the eToro secure platform – go here to get a free virtual account, with all smart features activated – useful for testing the capabilities of this broker for our investment adventures in the world of cryptocurrencies.

This is where we find systems like the CopyTrader (with 1-click copying of the best and the ability to spy on them while they operate) – as well as advanced tools such as i CopyPortfolios – which allow you to operate on multiple crypto in a single title. They are enough $ 50 to switch to a real account.

Vitalik Buterin is here to stay

And this was extensively discussed in the conference which was attended by the leader of Ethereum in that of Buenos Aires.

There Ethereum community it’s big enough to carry on with or without me. But I’m not going anywhere.

Good news, given the rumors – especially among the most accustomed to gossip – that they would like a Vitalik Buterin weakened by the development difficulties that will lead to the version 2.0, with a historically contentious group of developers. None of this would therefore be true – and the factotum of the project would be more than willing to continue, thus silencing unfounded but recurring rumors among the detractors of the project.

Competition is stiff, but it cannot replace Ethereum

One of the great unknowns of the future of Ethereum it is its passage to a validation system PoS, which is now imminent and which paradoxically will reduce the differences between $ ETH and several of its competitors. There PoW it is believed by many to be one force from Ethereum compared to competitors that at different levels and with different implementations use different systems, as in the case of Cardano, but also of Solana.

Sure, the switch will somewhat reduce the differences, but it will also help make the Ethereum network more scalable, albeit always in need of layer 2 and of parachain and sidechain to handle the huge number of transactions. A step that, once again net of the gossip, will be good for the future of project.

Matic and the other sidechains or l2 will continue at full strength

Last question, on which we have already returned several times to pages of Criptovaluta.it it is the fate of the projects that you feed of the network Ethereum. $ MATIC from Polygon is the first that comes to mind, but we could also talk about $ LRC.

These systems, as correctly reported by the same Vitalik Buterin, will still have reason to exist – and therefore will not have to fear anything from the transition to a validation system PoS from Ethereum.

Which will increase the scalability of the protocol but which will not be able to make it total and unlimited – and with the large increase in transactions that this will trigger, there will be more and more need to rely on layer 2 and similar.

An overall ecosystem that therefore, despite the great news expected, will continue for its own Street and won’t leave anyone behind. By doing so from enabler more than from ace catch it all. Because the strength of Ethereum – just look for example at Uniswap – has always been in the huge ecosystem that has grown around it. Something we also believe in concretely – in that Ethereum is part of our investment portfolio always and will continue to be in a very relevant position.