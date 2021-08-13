The future of Ethereum is deflationary

Kevin O’Leary – Canadian entrepreneur, investor and TV personality also known as “Mr. Wonderful” – says he is convinced that Ethereum can reach deflationary asset status once the two chains have merged.

During a rather scripted talk on Cameo (a platform that allows users to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities), O’Leary spoke about the benefits of the Ethereum London update on August 5. In particular, the updates saw the introduction of the long-awaited fee burn mechanism with EIP-1559:

“Mr. Wonderful discusses #ethereum, # EIP1559 and # EIP3675 (the merger) and how the coin will become ‘cashflow positive’ and ‘ultrasound money’.”

“It integrated a very important change in Ethereum’s monetary policy“said O’Leary.”Previously, the fees paid by users to submit transactions went to the miners, but after this upgrade the fees are burned“.

“When you combine this with EIP-3675, which is the switch to Proof-of-Stake, […] Ethereum will become deflationary“he added, concluding:

“If Bitcoin is ‘sound money’ because there will be a maximum of 21 million coins, Ethereum is ‘ultrasound’ money because its offer has no minimum”.

It’s been five days since Ethereum’s highly anticipated 1559 enhancement proposal was integrated.

According to Ultrasound.money, a website that tracks the rate at which Ether is burned through transaction fees, it estimates that approximately 21,221 Ether ($ 67.16 million) has been destroyed so far.

Although a well-defined date has not yet been announced for the merger of the two Ethereum chains, which will complete the transition of the network to Proof-of-Stake, experts predict that this event will take place in early 2022.

The merger of the two blockchains was formalized last month via a pull-request for the EIP-3675 on Github.