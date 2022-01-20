The future of Hollywood is Timothée Chalamet

Who is (and how he dresses) the most requested star in the world of international cinema, with 21 films under his belt at just 26 years old! Timothée Chalamet Monica Agostini



Among the young actors, he is one of the most requested and appreciated. Let’s talk about Timothée Chalamet, which we recently saw in “Dune”, “The French Dispatch” and “Don’t look up”. The French surname comes from his father who is from Le Chambon-sur-Lignon, a village in the Haute-Loire, but he is 100% American, born in 1995 in New York City in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood (looking Manhattan, under Central Park, left).

In interviews we often start from how to pronounce his name, which can be said in French, or “Timoté” (with an accent on “e”) or in English as “Timothy”. “But you can call me whatever you want,” he says, “Tim or Timmy are fine too.”

He studied at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of music & art and performing arts (where he had a flirtation with a schoolmate, none other than Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter), before starting Columbia University, which never finished. The passion for acting was born early (it is said by watching a film with Heath Ledger): at 14 he is in an episode of “Law & Order”, at 17 he is in the second season of “Homeland”, at 19 he is directed by Christopher Nolan in “Interstellar” (he is the son of Matthew McConaughey as a teenager).

The consecration

2017 is his year: he is in “Hostiles – Hostiles” with Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike, in “Lady Bird” (directed by Greta Gerwig) alongside Saoirse Ronan and above all in “Call me by your name” by Luca Guadagnino. With the role of Elio, a thin young man with very white skin who discovers sexuality in a hot Italian summer, he gets four nominations including Bafta, Golden Globe and Oscar, among the youngest ever vying as a leading actor in the history of the American award. . In reality he is smiling, ironic and helpful, nothing to do with the “beautiful and damned” boys of the 80s and 90s: «I understood that being vulnerable is not a weakness, that showing one’s emotions is ok».

Better rebel or king?

The films go on, it seems that whatever film he chooses is a success. He is in the cast of “Little Women”, also by Gerwig and always alongside Saoirse Ronan. “I follow a rule,” he said in several interviews, “I respect the advice of a dear friend: no drugs and no superhero movies.” In “Dune” he is the protagonist, the young Paul Atreides who must take over the kingdom, next to the shining Zendaya. “I spent six months studying fighting techniques,” he said. And the result is perfect. Shortly before, we see him in a completely different role. In “The French Dispatch” by Wes Anderson he is Zeffirelli, a young man in the midst of a student revolt: crazy hair, a look between the concentrated and the lost in the void, in search of ideology. Also in “Don’t Look Up” he is a revolutionary (a bit of a hooligan) who falls in love with Jennifer Lawrence.

A dress is enough

However, the Timothée Chalamet phenomenon does not end there: the actor has clear ideas on many fronts. His commitment to the environment is well known, following in the footsteps of Leonardo DiCaprio. Even in terms of fashion, he knows what he wants: in Venice we saw him wearing a black uniform-type suit covered in sequins, complete with shoulder pads and sunglasses under the lights of the red carpet. And presenting “Dune” around Europe he showed off colorful flower prints or jackets with lots of zips. He always seems at ease even with slightly feminine accessories that take on another tone on him. And on Instagram this is the touch that makes the difference, typical of young contemporary stars, such as the former leader of One Direction Harry Styles or Damiano of Måneskin.

His next projects

At the age of 26, on December 27th, Timothée does not stop: he has finished filming the sentimental horror “Bones & all” also directed by Guadagnino; will be the young Wonka, the one at the head of the chocolate factory and the Umpa Lumpa, and soon the shooting of “Dune: part two” will begin in which he will have to face a war that involves the whole planet. “A great show awaits you, because what you’ve seen so far is just a taste,” said director Denis Villeneuve. And we can’t wait!