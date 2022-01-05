the future of Icardi is in Morata’s hands

There Juventus is struggling with the attacking puzzle. Everything revolves around the name of Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard would like Barcelona but could also remain Juventus, under certain conditions. On background Mauro Icardi, waiting to understand its future.

Juventus, doubts related to Morata

Juventus is questioning Alvaro Morata. At the end of the current season, if you want to keep him in Turin, they will be needed 35 million euros (amount needed to redeem him from Atletico Madrid). The Spanish striker, in his second Juventus adventure, was not fully convinced: 27 goals in 67 total matches played. Max Allegri esteems him a lot and would like to keep him but, on the other hand, the Madrid-born striker would like to understand whether or not there are the guarantees to continue his experience in Turin too. at the end of the current season. Clearly, the possibility of playing for Barcelona is intriguing, especially the thought of being a fundamental pawn in the reconstruction that Xavi is setting up.

Icardi awaits the call from Juventus

In the background is Mauro Icardi. The Argentine would be willing to return to play in Italy and, finally, to become a player of the Old Lady. In the past, Maurito’s name was often compared to the bianconeri but the marriage was never successful. This could be the right time but, in order to get to the classic white smoke, it is Alvaro Morata’s farewell is necessary. The Mauro Icardi operation is only possible if Alvaro Morata goes to play elsewhere. See them both in Turin it is pure utopia, both in terms of tactics and economics. PSG would not want to wait too long, also because, if the former Inter captain had to pack his bags, he would go in search of a new striker (yes he was thought of Moise Kean but it is not a possible negotiation, given that the blue striker has already played, this season, for two clubs, namely Everton and Juventus).

Juventus, the future of Dybala must also be understood

The Old Lady is wondering about the attacking theme. Better to continue the relationship with Alvaro Morata or focus on the desire for redemption of Mauro Icardi? At the moment, there would be no certain answer. What is certain is that Juventus also wants to resolve the problem linked to the renewal of Paulo Dybala’s contract. For months the signature is awaited on the new agreement but, to date, the extension of Joya’s contract has not yet been formalized. The Juventus management wants to be sure that the investment (10 million euros per season until June 2026) is “protected”. Paulo Dybala’s physical condition is a decisive factor in this long and exhausting negotiation. Also the future of Paulo Dybala conditions the Juventus market as far as the attackers are concerned. Also Alvaro Morata and Mauro Icardi know it.

