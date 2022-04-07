The future of Matías Almeyda already has a new destiny

The “Pelado” is in the orbit of a South American representative to lead their destinies with the goal of the 2026 World Cup.

What a blow to the spirit of the Chivas de Guadalajara fans, after it was revealed that Matías Almeyda is the number one candidate to assume the technical direction of the Chilean National Team for the next World Cup process, after failing in the last Conmebol Qualifier with a view to Qatar.

According to exclusive information from Redgol in Chile, the “Pelado” had already had a first rapprochement with the high command of the Andean Federation, where they proposed to him that he assume the reins of the South American team, thinking in a new project that yields the expected results towards the next World Cup.

Being left out of the World Cup in Qatar under the orders of the Uruguayan coach Martín Lasarte, the former strategist of the Sacred Flock is once again the desire of the Chilean leaders who had already contacted Almeyda before signing the Uruguayan helmsman. With this the options that Matías Almeyda returns to Chivas they begin to fade, because Marcelo Leaño was already ratified on the rojiblanco bench for the remainder of the Closing Tournament 2022 and now this proposal from Chile could convince him to leave the San José Earthquakes of the MLS where it has not gone as expected.

They want Matías Almeyda in Chile

“With this scenario, RedGol did the journalistic work and a source from Quilín indicates that one of the first contacted to know their availability is the Argentine Matías Almeyda, with whom they had already negotiated before the arrival of Lasarte”.

“The former midfielder of the Argentine national team and River Plate has a contract with the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS, but now he has an exit clause, because when he wanted to take the Red bench they didn’t let him leave, situation that will not happen now, according to the trainer himself”, was what Redgol published.

