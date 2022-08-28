According to Miguel Camacho, CEO at Atalaya Technologies «The future of Medicine goes through Artificial Intelligence and Big Data” Because? What is the relationship that these technologies have with the health sector? What advantages does it have Big Data and artificial intelligence in the health sector? How can Big Data and artificial intelligence help in the future?

In the Health Sector there are numerous heterogeneous data sources that yield a large amount of information related to patients, diseases and health centers. This information, properly analyzed, is very useful for health professionals, but why?

Why is Big Data important?

The consolidation of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence in the field of health is the future, since they allow a layer of intelligence to be inferred, in which application is particularly important of predictive models that help anticipate health needs and offer more efficient and personalized medical care.

The list of applications and benefits around the use of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in medicine it is infinite and as a reflection of this, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Health Analysts are becoming the most sought-after professionals of the moment.

Sanitary field

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data are occupying an increasingly important place in the health field, and that is why these professionals are needed who are capable of acquiring, processing and interpreting information in order to generate intelligence that helps in decision-making, both discreetly and continuously over time.

Definitely, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in the field of health, it will offer better solutions for decision-making based on real data, since well-analyzed information will provide a better health service for patients, in addition to contributing to the progress of our society.

