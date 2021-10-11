the future of Payments is in your hands

When you think of the world of cryptocurrencies, you immediately think of Bitcoin, yet Dogecoin is the future of payments pleasant at a company level.

Unlike BTC, which is certainly more capitalized but also more volatile, the DOGE token represents an excellent alternative especially for those who operate transactions at a business level who want to minimize unnecessary risks.

In short, Dogecoin is becoming one more palatable and more suitable tool for companies that use crypto as a payment method.

To increase its fame and diffusion, above all 2 great Crypto entrepreneurs and investors have contributed: Elon Musk and Mark Cuban.

The patron of Tesla and Space X was in fact enough to tweet “Dog to the Moon” to unleash yet another 20% price increase in the last few hours.

This isn’t the first time Musk’s tweets have moved Dogecoin – it has happened often in the past and will almost certainly continue to happen. Musk has in fact officially declared that he wants collaborate with developers and make DOGE even more efficient.

However, since this is not the only reason that makes buying DOGE convenient, it is worth discovering all the other reasons why it makes sense to add it to your portfolio.

Dogecoin: the future of payments and the advantages over Bitcoin

Let’s try to deepen the reasons that could make Dogecoin the pillar of cryptocurrency payments, starting from its most important characteristics.

1. High liquidity and the ability to generate infinite supplies of coins.

Unlike many other cryptocurrencies that have opted for a deflationary policy that increases their value, DOGE goes in the opposite direction.

Dogecoin has already found a strategy that will allow its coins to increase in value over time, using fixed-issue tokens.

New coins are minted from year to year, but to keep inflation at bay, the number of coins entered always remains lower than those already available.

2. High speed of Transactions and low costs.

Ensuring a higher speed than Bitcoin and numerous other cryptocurrencies is certainly one of the factors that most affects the success of DOGE.

But in addition to a speed above the standards it must also be said that Dogecoin guarantees significantly lower transaction fees.

3. More and more businesses that choose to accept payments in Dogecoin.

Dogecoin’s price fluctuation is much more contained than that of Bitcoin and this makes it more suitable for transactions.

However the procedure that allows companies to integrate payment in cryptocurrencies it is quite complex.

For this reason the Dogecoin protocol continues to strive to create new ways and make everything more accessible.

Thanks to the innovations introduced with his Payment gateway, partnerships are on the rise.

It goes without saying that companies that take this path will be amply rewarded by a net increase in new customers.

Final notes

We have seen what makes Dogecoin the future of payments and above all what are the reasons that make it preferable to Bitcoin.

Advantages such as high liquidity, fast transactions and focus on integrating it as a payment method are an excellent basis for its rise.

However, it is good to remember that Dogecoin had a real explosion starting from its launch until May 2021. Immediately followed by a collapse that raised fears that its token and its project would never recover.

Fortunately, today the DOGE token is certainly more solid, capitalized and better structured, but what is the best way to invest?

