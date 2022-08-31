The future of precision medicine is in Israel

Image credits: Techion Press Room.

Precision medicine is on its way to becoming even more precise, and this is happening in Israel.Maya Almagor and Roni Baron, under the supervision of Professor Yuval Garini, developed a technology for spectral imaging of cancer biopsies for precision medicine.

Precision medicine in Israel:

According to the students, “personalized medicine is a developing trend that is revolutionizing cancer treatment. To develop personalized treatment protocols, biomarkers that indicate the presence of specific proteins in the tissue must be detected.

“In our project, we developed a novel method to efficiently identify multiple biomarkers by using an optical spectral imaging system to generate a molecular profile of pathological biopsies labeled with different fluorescent dyes.”

As mentioned, the technology will help analyze cancer cells in support of personalized treatment.

The Project Presentation Conference is the culmination of a year-long investigation. While working on their projects, students were required to go through all stages of the process, from concept to realization, starting with a particular medical problem, using their imagination and creative thinking skills to ultimately come up with a solution. practice.

To achieve this, they had to apply the knowledge they gained at the Technion during their studies to all aspects of biomedical engineering.

We have no doubt that this hands-on experience exposes them to the biomedical industry while preparing them for their career.”

Conference participants included 61 fourth-year students. They submitted 30 projects to the judges: 40 faculty members and alumni now working in the industry.

The second prize:

Second prize was awarded to Gal Carmely and Noam Shalem, overseen by Dr. Alon Sinai, Assistant Professor Firas Mawase, and Dr. Lior Lev Tov, a faculty alumnus who has a dual degree in medicine and engineering. biomedical and is currently a neurosurgeon and biomedical doctor.

One of the most advanced methods of treating tremor in patients with Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor is the use of noninvasive focused ultrasound that induces the ablation of a specific target area in the brain.

However, treatment target identification in the current method lacks high spatial accuracy. In this project, students used advanced methods in imaging, signal processing, and machine learning on MRI data.

They then developed a novel and more accurate method of detecting the location of the target.

The third prize:

The third prize went to Ofri Vizenblit and Noga Erez, under the supervision of Assistant Professor Assaf Zinger for the development of nanometric particles for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer. – a disease that currently has no effective treatment.

The fourth prize:

Baraah Baryhe and Belal Awaad, took fourth place for their development of an alternative keyboard for patients with myopathic diseases (myopathies are neuromuscular disorders).

The fifth prize:

Fifth place was awarded to Ido Rachbuch and Perla Namour, supervised by Moran Levi and Prof. Nati Korin, for their research on microparticles for the specific treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms.

The Audience Favorite award was won by Mais Hadid and Sabry Assaf, under the supervision of Noam Keidar, Galya Segal, and Associate Professor Yael Yaniv, for their development of a wearable device for the detection and prediction of epileptic seizures.

