The future of precision medicine is key

As the years go by, technological advances are camouflaged in health services, giving rise to what is now known as precision medicinea new trend in medicine that has become a key tool in the fight against cancer.

The smart tools application has the characteristics of each patient

The precision medicine It has become a new trend in medicine, whose objective is to go beyond the current health service and offer the patient a combination of drugs according to their biological profile. This type of medicine has become a key tool to fight cancer.

When a person is diagnosed with cancer, the most common is to receive the same type of treatment and daily study, without taking into account the particularities of the person or certain characteristics of the cancer they suffer from. However, this is where the precision medicinewhich, thanks to the application of intelligent materials, take into account the individual characteristics of each patient. Thanks to obtaining specific data from each patient, greater effectiveness is achieved in the treatment, thus avoiding possible side effects..

Over the next few years, an increase in patients diagnosed with cancer is expected, so the precision medicine is key to increasing the time and quality of life of patients.

Precision Medicine Addresses More Optimized Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

The Spanish Federation of Health Technology Companies (Fenin) highlights precision medicine as one of the specific lines to advance in the fight against cancera new way of approaching the diagnosis and treatment of cancer with the achievement of an optimal prognosis for the patient.

In addition, thanks to this type of health advance, it will be possible to better evaluate predicting treatment response or toxicitymaking the treatments have a multidisciplinary approach and with a greater focus on the patient.

A technological evolution with a promising future

One of the great advances in medicine of the future is, without a doubt, the development of bionic implants. Thanks to nanotechnology or microscopic technology, the human body can be monitored at all times to measure its functioning and avoid future risk situations for the patient and the doctor.

Undoubtedly, the advancement of great technologies in the world of health has made the sector opt for a promising future that will help improve the interaction between doctor and patient. Nonetheless, 100% effective precision medicine requires a balance between innovation and consumer demands, in addition to quality and regulatory frameworks.

For this reason, all efforts must be aimed at overcoming economic, legal and organizational barriers (clinical processes), since these are the aspects that currently limit the implementation of new technological advances within the healthcare world, something that could be seen in the acceleration of digital transformation in response to the pandemic.