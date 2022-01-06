The future of PS5 between PlayStation VR2, multiplayer games and more than 25 exclusives in development – Nerd4.life

A few hours ago taking advantage of the CES 2022 showcase, Sony unveiled the technical specifications of PlayStation VR2, thus offering us a first taste of what will be the viewer for the virtual reality of PS5. At the same time, Jim Ryan, president of SIE, kindly updated us on the current firepower of the PlayStation Studios, which after the numerous acquisitions in recent months has 17 studios, many of which work on several projects at the same time. In fact, we are talking about More than 25 PS5 exclusives in the works (also in this case, kindly offered by Ryan himself last November).

In short, after a somewhat subdued second half of 2021, Sony has started the year fierce and between VR and exclusives yet to be announced, 2022 promises to be a particularly sparkling year for PlayStation players. So what can we expect from the future of PS5? We don’t have the crystal ball, but we’ll try to summarize what Sony potentially has in store for its players based on what we know so far.

Rather than start with the big news of the day, that is PlayStation VR2, let’s go around and start with the PlayStation Studios stable which, as mentioned above, has expanded considerably. This means more games, of course, but potentially also a more varied offer than in the past, whereas in the two previous generations Sony has focused more on single player experiences, which however we are sure will continue to play a role of first importance in the future of PlayStation.

We have already talked about it in recent months, Sony would seem to be willing to broaden its horizons also to the market of multiplayer games. We know for sure that Naughty Dog is working on the multiplayer mode of The Last of Us, which apparently will be free-to-play according to a rumor that has emerged in the last few hours, as well as PlayStation London Studio, Firesprite and Insomniac Games are making some multiplayer titles. Perhaps we can also add Sony Bend and Guerrilla Games to the list, which in recent months have published job advertisements to look for infrastructure experts and online services.

Not only multiplayer, but also virtual reality. Just a few hours ago we saw the first PlayStation VR2 game from PlayStation Studios, namely Horizon Call of the Mountain, co-produced by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite. At the moment we don’t know exactly who is working on what, but it is highly likely that other PlayStation Studios teams are also developing games for PlayStation VR2, which inevitably will need an attractive software to encourage PS5 owners to buy the game. peripheral.

Speaking of the new PS5 virtual reality headset, as mentioned earlier today Sony unveiled the technical specifications of PlayStation VR2. Certainly a smart move, as the announcement was made at CES 2022, the most important event for consumer electronics and therefore a perfect showcase. Furthermore, this will allow Sony to give more space to VR games, design and functionality of the peripheral when it decides to present the product with great fanfare.

In our dedicated news you will find all the details on the technical specifications of PlayStation VR2, but to make a brief summary, the viewer mounts two 4K HDR OLED displays, with 110 degrees of field of view and refresh rate of 90/120 Hz. The device will track the user and controllers with 4 integrated cameras, therefore without the need to use an external camera. The viewer will also take advantage of the new controllers, the PlayStation VR2 Sense, which will use adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to offer even greater involvement, a bit like we have already seen with the Dualsense. A great potential from a technological point of view, counterbalanced by the fact that PlayStation VR2 is not a Wireless device but interfaces to PS5 with a single USB-C cable, but we are still light years ahead of the previous model.

In short, there is no denying that a promising hardware has the potential to clear virtual reality, but there are still many unknowns to evaluate, such as price, launch period and software support. The biggest challenge for PlayStation VR2 will be removing the barriers to accessing VR with one device captivating from a technological point of view but also from a price point of view. It will then be essential to create a solid line-up of games that can fully support the peripheral. In this sense, Sony’s studies are certainly not lacking, but only time will tell us how much the company will actually invest in its VR viewer.

And what do you expect from the future of PS5? PlayStation VR2 will succeed in establishing itself on the market

