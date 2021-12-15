The future of Salerno in the balance: it will happen tomorrow

According to what was collected by the editorial staff of All Salerno, today was an interlocutory but not yet decisive for the sale of Salernitana.

The trustees sent to sell and the deadline of December 31st it is getting closer and closer. All the parties involved are looking for a solution, in compliance with the rules and without further exceptions, to guarantee a future for the Salerno.

The Roman group in talks since mid-June seemed, until this morning, clearly ahead. Especially after having testified independence from the settlers. Many names had circulated: from the Sensi family to the former patron of Ternana, Longarini, whose availability had already been probed in the past by Lotito and Mezzaroma.

In the last few hours, however, it seems that the Federation is pushing for a foreign consortium (apparently French), which has taken over in recent weeks. In the event that, in addition to the binding offer, the first transfer certifying financial solidity also arrives, there could be a turning point already tomorrow. By the 16th a press release will be issued by the trustees, with the signing of a preliminary there will be 45 days to complete the bureaucratic process before the definitive white smoke. In this particular case the repair market would be managed by the current management, based on the indications of the new owners and an investment plan that would be shared with those who currently manage the technical part.

The offer of a Swiss group headed by a pool of professionals operating in the construction sector has also been confirmed. We had talked about Dr. Renzetti who, in a short interview, however, denied the rumors. It could be one circumstance sentence to avoid the payment of millionaire penalties provided for in the event of dissemination of news, or it could imply that there is another potential president at the head of the company. Ready to contact, just in case Walter Sabatini as sporting director. Operation, however, stopped by some divergences with respect to the budget. In fact, it would present a future credit of 18 million euros Lazio area, which will actually be collected in installments starting next year, only under certain conditions.

Meanwhile a group of notaries and lawyers from Salerno they communicated their desire to make a proposal to the FIGC on live TV. Always by tomorrow there are no definitive news. Here are their words, after the many criticisms received:

“It’s not a speculative maneuver, we certainly don’t have the funds to manage an A’s club. It’s just a way to avoid the shame of cancellation and entrust the company, in the right time and without infinite bureaucratic procedures, to a serious person“.