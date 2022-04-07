The future of sales and marketing could be in the hands of personalized technology

The sales and marketing industry has been undergoing an accelerated transformation over the past two years. The big changes are driven from two fronts: the trends and preferences of new consumers; and technological innovation.

The report The Future of Sales and Marketing is Here (the future of sales and marketing is here, in Spanish), published by the American firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG), reveals that, for buyers of the post-covid-19 era, experience is everything to the time to purchase a product.

According to the post, 80% of consumers are more willing to do business with a company if it offers personalized experiences. Likewise, another expectation of the buyer is that virtual businesses or stores interact with him in real time (64%).

These figures respond to a growing trend in recent years where consumers demand connection to a community, hyper-personalization, ultra-convenience, augmented experiences, and sustainability.

In addition, there are other factors that have been driving changes in the sales sector, such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and the development of the metaverse. These features could have great potential to enhance marketing management.

Today, You can already see some of these advances in tools like chatbot and immersive narratives with which the consumer can interact when buying and being part of a community. These technologies, according to BCG, also make it possible to increase trust in companies, through, for example, origin tracking systems and product processes.

These changes are happening as companies like eBay use artificial intelligence to generate personalized emails tied to brand tone, customer needs, and specific promotions, using engaging language models.

Another example of the combination of technology and customization was done by Hyundai by launching a space in the metaverse where users can meet, test new models, and experience the company’s offerings, with avatars that interact with the service in cyberspace.

It is estimated that by 2030, metaverse platforms may become channels with revenue potential of around $1.3 trillionsince different consumers are, more and more regularly, investing their money in articles, services and exclusively digital elements.

For example, 65% of Gen Z consumers (those born 1995-2000, also known as Centennials) have purchased a virtual item in a video game, and 65% of US Millennials (born 1981-1997) have an Amazon membership Prime active.

In other words, the world of sales and marketing begins to focus on digital areas that encourage existing companies to make changes in some processes such as:

1. Put the consumer first: Knowing the demographics, needs and context of consumers is essential to develop and prioritize impact spaces. We must ensure that each interaction with them during the purchase process (including pre-purchase and post-purchase) is satisfactory. and personalized.

2. Renew sales channels: The strategy of the different existing channels should be reviewed and focus on creating an integrated experience between them, both physical and digital. It is also possible to integrate new channels, in addition to the traditional ones.

3. Give rise to integrated operations: BCG advises remove the barriers between marketing, sales and search services. The best thing is to combine the data with the technological capabilities available to each company to improve the work between technological and human teams.