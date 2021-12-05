The future of the Ethereum protocol

Counterintuitive consensus mechanisms overshadow the benefits of blockchain as they are too dependent on energy consumption. As industry narratives shift amid investor confusion, the PoS mechanism has gained market dominance. The development of ETH 2.0 attests to the network complexities necessary to produce a lasting and error-free consensus mechanism.

The network bypass

Ethereum is undergoing a significant network change in how consensus is reached. In the “Into The Bytecoin” podcast, Tim Beiko and Danny Ryan, who coordinated the updates of ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0, discussed how PoW has proportionally expanded the value of the network by expanding the community and rightfully dissociating itself from the initial PoS obsession.

Vitalik Buterin pushed to release Ethereum Phase 0 during 2020 after developers like Justin Drake argued that it could only be released during 2021, “at the earliest”. However, with the ETH 2.0 genesis block released on December 1, 2020, Danny Ryan points out that it’s “easy to see the messy part” because it’s all transparent and public.

He also claims that people fail to see the end result, which is a profitable and fully functional product. The podcast host adds that such an “idealistic and pragmatic” design is imperative to the operational success of the blockchain and ultimately the entire network.

As ETH 2.0 is well on its way to “The Merge”, which will see the consensus shift from PoW to PoS, the foundation’s developers are stress-testing the test network to ensure “a smooth transition”. Ben Edgington, a developer at ConsenSys, pointed out that the developers have managed to achieve “multi-client fusion development”, while the final pieces of the ETH 2.0 puzzle fall into place.

A plethora of changes

On October 27, Ethereum will launch the Altair hard fork, offering customers a "low-risk warm-up" for the functionality of the Beacon Chain. Additionally, Altair adds additional elements to facilitate "The Merge" by creating processes that correct any deficiencies in rewards and participation efforts.

The long-awaited Ethereum update adds new dynamics of interaction between the network and its actions. ETH 2.0 will integrate the security layer and create a scalable and more sustainable system. Therefore, with the introduction of staking, the interactions between stakes and reward networks will change; in particular, the quantity of ETH that the network emits after “The Merge”.

In a podcast with Laura Shin, Justin Drake revealed that the amount of ETH emitted to stakers will decrease by 10 times, causing a “triple halving”. Despite the EIP-1559 update, which burned a record number of ETH, the new mining mechanism will emit less ETH than it is currently burning. As a result, the lack of supply and growing demand for ETH will transform the token into what is called “UltraSound Money”, as scarcity increases the “monetary quality of ETH”.

The other side of the coin

There is no estimate of how much network fees on the network will drop or whether they decrease enough to continue to incentivize users to use Ethereum.

Ethereum burned 560,219 tokens; however, the value of ETH is still heavily dependent on Bitcoin’s stock.

Network validation will still be arbitrated between block creators and validators. One element that will not change is the MEV (Maximal Extracted Value), as the order of transactions on ETH 2.0 will be the same as in the PoW network. However, as claimed in a hackmd post, with ETH 2.0, validators will have control over sorting blocks on miners.

Online validators therefore earn more than they currently earn in the ETH 1.0 format. It is estimated that they earn 70.9% more than the current network project. However, Forkast News noted that MEV poses a threat to the network as it authorizes miners, as well as validators in the PoS system, to select transactions to add to the network.

Why should you care?

Ethereum took a long time to lay the groundwork and advance towards PoS. However, the entire network, not just the miners, will benefit from the change as a lower supply of ETH will increase the demand for tokens, which in turn will increase the value of a single ETH.