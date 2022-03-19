The future of the novel is in video games (or so Pérez-Reverte says) | Babelia

One of the youtubers with more followers in Spain, he decides to become an interviewer. For a couple of years he has been getting more and more interesting guests. The questions become more incisive, the interviewees go beyond the local sphere (celebritiestwitchers, fighters) to the global (technology, journalism, science, geopolitics). The last guest, last week, is one of the best-selling writers in the Spanish language. For 2 hours 45 minutes they talk about the divine and the human. The youtuber His name is Jordi Wild. The writer, Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

Beyond what this connection of worlds and generations implies without going through traditional media, there is a response from the writer that deserves special attention. During the course of the program, Wild, who leads one of the podcast more entertaining and often in Spanish (his greatest influence is the American Joe Rogan), he releases a phrase that does not stop sounding like a lament because it is repeated: “Almost nobody reads”.

Reverte’s response —“I also read less now”— surprises the interviewer less than his interviewee’s response to the following question:

“And isn’t it dramatic?” asks Wild.

—“No, it’s not dramatic, Jordi. The world evolves”.

The answer leaves Wild flustered. Reverte, pragmatic, he launches to record that the world has always needed stories. “For a long time it was the novel”, he explains, “but in the 21st century the support is different”. And then, right after a little pause, that’s when the bombshell comes:

—“If I were a young writer, I would write scripts for video games.”

There is no turning back. It’s already said. Reverte abounds for a few minutes on the idea (“in 20 years from now the book will be a cult object”; “the novel is doomed, physically and as a concept”), but the main notion has become clear: the world changes, young people seek new formats to explain their own existence, the video game offers infinite narrative possibilities.

In 2020, when it comes to video game writing, two miracles happened. elysium disk (ZA/UM) and Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital) became two very different narrative summits. The first is a graphic adventure set in a Soviet-style dystopia that mixes thriller, humor and psychological introspection. The second, a first-person space exploration adventure that confronts us with the origins of the universe and the implications of being. Each one claims a diametrically opposed way of approaching the writing of video games. And that is precisely what Reverte does not clarify: what kind of video game writer would he be.

Image of the game ‘Disco Elysium’.

because while elysium disk it is, in narrative terms, a classic (a feat too, but a classic), with its more than a million words between instructions and dialogues (sometimes brilliant, sometimes hilarious), Outer Wilds does something that only it can be done within a video game: search for a metatextual narrative, implicit instead of implicit, that impels us to explore in order, through messy details and brushstrokes here and there, to put together in our heads the story in which we are immersed. It is not a linear story, but it also needs a grammatical intelligence behind it that unifies the whole and gives it a coherence that the player can perceive. The game that has monopolized digital conversations for two weeks, Elden Ringdoes something similar with its medieval fantasy world: it demands a much greater involvement of the consumer to put together the story it contains. elysium disk is a novel along the lines of Faulkner or Bellow, while games like Outer Wilds or Elden Ringgrandiloquent as the phrase may sound, are more like poetry than prose.

With works like the ones mentioned, with the possibilities that games like this are capable of unfolding, Reverte must be agreed: Literature (whatever that word means) is not in danger for the future. The drawback, ends the writer in the podcast of Jordi Wild, is the consumer. “The problem will come if the reader does not require the video game, the podcast, or whatever support, quality and content with depth. The problem will come”, he ends, “if the reader becomes idiotic and superficial”.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.